Batik Air plane makes emergency landing in Indonesia after pilot falls ill

A Batik Air aircraft with 155 people on board made an emergency landing at El Tari Airport in Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara, on Sunday after its pilot reportedly fell sick and fainted.

Batik Air corporate communication strategic officer Danang Mandala Prihantoro said flight ID 6548, an Airbus 320-200CEO, took off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, for Kupang at 9:12 a.m. on Sunday.

Prior to the flight, the aircraft and crew members underwent a preflight check and were declared airworthy.

While approaching Kupang, pilot Djarot Hermanto complained of a headache, saying he felt weak and was unable to concentrate. He immediately received first aid from crew members, Danang said.

"The copilot immediately took command and informed the airport that the aircraft would perform an emergency landing. The crew followed standard operating procedures as stipulated in the [Batik Air] manual," Danang told The Jakarta Post on Sunday.

He added that the flight crew had been trained to fly the aircraft by themselves in an emergency situation. The aircraft landed at El Tari Airport at 12:46 p.m. local time, only six minutes behind the schedule.

Passenger Libby Sinlaeloe said the incident had caused a panic among passengers.