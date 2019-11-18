Batik Air plane makes emergency landing in Indonesia after pilot falls ill

PHOTO: Changi Airport Group
Djemi Amnifu
Kharishar Kahfi
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A Batik Air aircraft with 155 people on board made an emergency landing at El Tari Airport in Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara, on Sunday after its pilot reportedly fell sick and fainted.

Batik Air corporate communication strategic officer Danang Mandala Prihantoro said flight ID 6548, an Airbus 320-200CEO, took off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, for Kupang at 9:12 a.m. on Sunday.

Prior to the flight, the aircraft and crew members underwent a preflight check and were declared airworthy.

While approaching Kupang, pilot Djarot Hermanto complained of a headache, saying he felt weak and was unable to concentrate. He immediately received first aid from crew members, Danang said.

"The copilot immediately took command and informed the airport that the aircraft would perform an emergency landing. The crew followed standard operating procedures as stipulated in the [Batik Air] manual," Danang told The Jakarta Post on Sunday. 

He added that the flight crew had been trained to fly the aircraft by themselves in an emergency situation. The aircraft landed at El Tari Airport at 12:46 p.m. local time, only six minutes behind the schedule.

Passenger Libby Sinlaeloe said the incident had caused a panic among passengers.

"The engines were shut down immediately when the aircraft reached the end of the runway, causing passengers to panic and caused a commotion in the cabin," she said.

The pilot was transported immediately to Siloam Hospital in Kupang after the plane landed.

Danang said Batik Air flew a replacement aircraft from Juanda International Airport in Surabaya, East Java, to make sure the incident did not disrupt the airline's operations.

The Transportation Ministry's air transportation director general, Polana B. Pramesti, lauded the flight crew for following the proper procedure and landing the aircraft safely during the emergency situation.

"This should be a reminder for every airline to perform a medical check-up on every pilot, cabin crew as well as engineer. This is important to ensure the safety and security of passengers during a flight," she said in a statement on Sunday.

Separately, East Nusa Tenggara Police spokesperson Adj. Sr. Comr. Johannes Bangun said that authorities were currently investigating the incident.

More about
Airlines Airplane INDONESIA

TRENDING

Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok&#039;s newest obsession
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok's newest obsession
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Netizens highly bemused by childish tongue-showing antics of Mercedes driver
Netizens highly bemused by childish tongue-showing antics of Mercedes driver
Man jailed for making false police report, accusing partner of drugging and raping him
Man jailed for making false police report, accusing partner of drugging and raping him
Elva Hsiao thanks fans for their support as she announces new album
Elva Hsiao finally announces new album
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)
The best way to charge your smartphone to make the battery last longer
The best way to charge your smartphone to make the battery last longer
David Beckham drops by Tekka Market to enjoy a plate of mee goreng
David Beckham drops by Tekka Market to enjoy a plate of mee goreng
Female cabby and passenger taken to hospital after taxi crashes through railing at Keat Hong Close
Female cabby and passenger taken to hospital after taxi crashes through railing at Keat Hong Close
First explosion heard as WWII bomb disposal underway at former Zouk site after residents vacate area
First explosion heard as WWII bomb disposal underway at former Zouk site after residents vacate area
Man finds &#039;extra topping&#039; in bubble tea from The Alley at Jewel: A plastic cap
Man finds 'extra topping' in bubble tea from The Alley at Jewel
If you don&#039;t want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
If you don't want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts &amp; other deals this week
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts & other deals this week
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
This Singapore &#039;infurrencer&#039; can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
This Singapore 'infurrencer' can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner

Home Works

8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Open for business: China bar’s entrance is a massive vagina
Open for business: China bar’s entrance is a massive vagina

SERVICES