Bats possibly used in Thailand child murder found

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

Four aluminium baseball bats that had allegedly been used in a fatal assault on a 15-year-old boy at a boarding school in Nakhon Sawan's Muang district earlier this month had been sent to the Muang Nakhon Sawan police, a source said.

The four bats in a bag with a sticker reading 'Nattapol Thavornpibul', who is the 27-year-old owner of the Tutoring School by Pee Nat and the prime suspect, were fished out of a river by a 12-year-old boy who kept the items at home, the source said.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

After the unnamed boy heard news about the fatal assault of Tapakorn 'Chaidaen' Sapsin, in which the attackers used baseball bats as weapons, he told his mother to call the police, the source said.

The boy also showed police where he found the bats so divers could search for any remaining bats.

Police have now arrested Nattapol, his wife and his mother-in-law. The school owner, however, maintains his innocence.

The police said there had been an argument with the child and Nattapol's mother-in-law over phone use.

ALSO READ: Schoolteacher in Hong Kong jailed six weeks for upskirt photos of students

More about

assault Murder/Manslaughter Criminal investigations Thailand
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Guy meets random stranger whose life story shames all of us
Guy meets random stranger whose life story shames all of us
Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim
Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim
Starlet claims Show Lo cheated with her
Starlet claims Show Lo cheated with her
Harsh words for Lin Chi-ling following marriage announcement
Harsh words for Lin Chi-ling following marriage announcement
This garlic peeling hack is blowing up the internet and we&#039;re dying to try it
This garlic peeling hack is blowing up the internet and we're dying to try it
Family of 2-year-old girl allegedly murdered by dad: &#039;We don&#039;t hate him, he doted on her&#039;
Family of 2-year-old girl allegedly murdered by dad: 'We don't hate him, he doted on her'
Woman with guide dog barred from boarding bus, but driver helps her find a seat
Bus driver intervenes when blind woman with guide dog blocked from boarding
Wife of local actor Benjamin Heng dies
Wife of local actor Benjamin Heng dies
Singapore Airlines beaten to world&#039;s best airline award by Qatar Airways
Singapore Airlines beaten to world's best airline award by Qatar Airways
K-pop star Johyun&#039;s cosplay slammed for being &#039;too revealing&#039; but internet disagrees
K-pop star Johyun's cosplay slammed for being 'too revealing' but internet disagrees
Family of 5 travels on motorcycle in Malaysia, traffic police gives them a lift home
Family of 5 travels on motorcycle in Malaysia, traffic police gives them a lift home
Unauthorised drones around Changi Airport delay 37 flights, affect operations of one runway
Unauthorised drones around Changi Airport delay 37 flights, affect operations of one runway

LIFESTYLE

5 smart tricks Singaporeans use to save money when travelling
5 smart tricks Singaporeans use to save money when travelling
Is Orchard Road still cool? 7 fun things to do at Orchard Road Singapore
Is Orchard Road still cool? 7 fun things to do at Orchard Road Singapore
Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
5 simple ways to prevent your child from secretly bullying other kids in school
5 simple ways to prevent your child from secretly bullying other kids in school

Home Works

How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

In revenge at neighbours, Taiwan man takes a dump in common water tank
Neighbour from hell: Taiwan man dumps excrement in common water tank
True colours: K-pop&#039;s most unique group identities
True colours: K-pop's most unique group identities
Shu Qi recovers gracefully from a fall and fans are loving it
Shu Qi recovers gracefully from a fall and fans are loving it
Chinese woman stabs station staff after missing train
Chinese woman stabs station staff after missing train

SERVICES