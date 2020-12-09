Beauties cosy up to beasts in Chiang Mai

Miss Thailand contestants on Tuesday (Dec 8) made the most of wildlife at the Tiger Kingdom in Chiang Mai’s Mae Rim district and at the Night Safari Zoo in Hang Dong district.

The 30 beauty pageant participants have been on a publicity tour since last week, starting off with a visit to Lamphun, Lampang and finally Chiang Mai. The tour also aims to promote domestic tourism in the North.

The Tuesday programme started with a visit to the “I Love Flower” farm and the Queen Sirikit Botanical Garden in Mae Rim district, where the contestants posed for photos. They then headed for the Tiger Kingdom and Night Safari Zoo to take photographs with giraffes, leopards and tigers, before watching the zoo’s Safari Dancing Show that also features wildlife.