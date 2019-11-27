Beijing not holding me accountable for election humiliation: Carrie Lam

Pro-establishment politicians in Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor's cabinet voiced their unhappiness to her on Tuesday that they had suffered a crushing defeat at the district council polls because they were the punching bags for voters unhappy with the government's handling of the political unrest.

Their lament came as the city's chief executive earlier told media that Beijing had not held her accountable for the losses suffered by her allies, as she sought to allay simmering discontent by revealing that the setting up of an independent review committee to look into the underlying causes of the anti-government protests was under way.

Over the weekend, the pro-establishment camp lost heavily in the elections, ceding control of 17 out of 18 district councils. The pro-democracy bloc netted 392 out of 452 seats, a record victory, while pro-Beijing politicians won just 60 seats.

A source close to the government added that during a meeting on Tuesday of the Executive Council - Lam's cabinet comprising advisers and officials - members from several parties said voters registered their anger with the government by making the pro-establishment side pay the price at the polls.

"They said many voters vented their anger against pro-government parties through ballot boxes, and their parties bore the brunt for their support for the government," the source said, adding that some members with party backgrounds also lamented that the elections were not conducted in a fair manner because of alleged intimidation from protesters.

Another veteran politician said several key figures within the pro-establishment camp had told the government that they had to take the flak from voters because of their support for the now-withdrawn extradition bill. "They understand that many voters cast ballots to punish them," the source said.

Speaking to the press before the weekly Exco meeting, Lam was asked to what extent she was responsible for the landslide defeat of the camp, and whether Beijing had held her accountable.

"This election has become an opportunity for people to express their dissatisfaction against the government. Of course it has certain impact on the pro-establishment candidates," she said, conceding that some voters were unhappy with the deficiencies in governance, including the time taken to deal with the current unstable environment.

But Lam said she had not heard of any "instruction" from Beijing that she had to be held accountable for the results, before she moved on to describe how election day had been peaceful.

"Everyone values the results for sure, but the process is also important," she said. "If we held an election that contravened the principle of rule of law and fairness, that would have caused much more harm to Hong Kong."