Beijing offers Hong Kong police 'unwavering support' after Carrie Lam remark

Beijing has underlined its support for Hong Kong's embattled police after the city's leader opened the door to further action if a watchdog's probe of officers' conduct did not satisfy the public.

Commentaries by Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily and a prominent mainland blogger offered a staunch defence of the police, with anti-government protests in the city continuing and allegations of misconduct against the force a central point of contention.

People's Daily published a commentary on its website on Wednesday morning making clear the central government's "unwavering support" for Hong Kong police in their "fight against violence and restoration of order".

The newspaper did not explicitly mention the remarks made by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor in interviews with public broadcasters in the city on the weekend.

On Saturday, Lam told broadcaster RTHK that support for Hong Kong police did not mean "blind support", and vowed to act on any unlawful or violent behaviour, including by the police.

Asked whether she would condemn alleged police brutality, Lam said: "The government will not tolerate any unlawful or violent act, including by the police … But Hong Kong's rule of law also relies on people obeying the law, and the public should condemn people's attacks on other residents, and vandalism of shops."

In an interview on Sunday with TVB, Lam also underlined her support for an existing investigation into officers' conduct by Hong Kong's police watchdog, and signalled that further measures could be taken if Hong Kong residents were not satisfied with its findings.

Lam's statements followed an open letter published by Chinese University Vice-Chancellor Rocky Tuan Sung-chi, in which he agreed to condemn ­police for "any proven case" of brutality or violation of human rights and called on the government to ­"constructively address" public demands for the establishment of "an independent commission of inquiry to try to get to the root cause of police-civilian conflicts".

Four Police Force Council Staff Associations issued a joint statement yesterday, hitting back at Tuan's statement, saying they could not agree with the way in which he allowed his students to participate in illegal violence and sabotage, without stopping them.