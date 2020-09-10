'Berserk' teen held over murder of school security guard in Thailand

Pathum Thani police arrested a teenager on Thursday (Sept 10) for allegedly killing a school security guard day in a fit of anger.

Lam Luk Ka Police Station learned of the murder after the body of Parinya Unsab, 36, was found near a teacher’s house with a fractured skull.

Security guard Tatsanai Ta-Aua, 43, told police that Parinya had previously spoken about arguing with teenagers who came into the school campus to smoke weed.

At around 4.40am on Thursday, Parinya called police to say a group of teenagers had shown up to cause disturbance, but the youngsters had fled by the time police showed up.

After Parinya’s body was discovered, police tracked down a teenager who apparently was in an uncontrollable state. Police then contacted his sister for testimony and put the boy in jail to calm him down.