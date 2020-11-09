For better or worse: Indonesian drug dealer flees arrest, allegedly used wives to transport narcotics

A suspected drug dealer in Meranti Islands, Riau, fled authorities upon arrest, purportedly escaping to a local forest on Nov 3.

The man, identified only as MW, allegedly involved four women, including his second and fourth wives MM and IT, respectively, in distributing the cocaine.

Following MW’s escape, the police arrested MM, IT, his younger sibling RM and neighbor NP during a raid on Tuesday.

“The perpetrator turned his two wives into cocaine distributors,” Meranti Islands Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Eko Wimpiyanto Hardjito said on Friday as quoted by kompas.com .

The police seized 12.69 grams of cocaine in six separate packets, as well as an array of chemical equipment allegedly used to produce the drugs as evidence.

Eko said MW’s wives had confessed to being coerced into dealing narcotics.

“It is a shame that these women were recruited to transport the narcotics,” he went on to say.