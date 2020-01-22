Big fish: Koi farming flourishes in East Java's Blitar

At the break of dawn, 46-year-old Saiful Mujab of Kemloko village in East Java's Blitar goes to the rice field.

But unlike most farmers, who take with them hoes or sickles, he takes fish food pellets.

On a 1-hectare rice field located around 500 meters from his house, Saiful has ponds filled with thousands of koi fish.

Before feeding the fish, he turns on the water pumps to extract water from specially-made wells located in between the ponds.

"I used to be able to take water from the river, but the water quality keeps getting worse. It is even harmful to the fish because of pesticides used by farmers," he said.

Saiful is the second generation of koi farmers in Kemloko village, one of the koi farm centres in Blitar.

Starting in 1996 with a small plot of land, he hung on when lohan fish became the talk of the town in 2002 and koi's popularity seemed to dim.

Four years later, koi once again became the star. Saiful then expanded his ponds to their current size.

Most koi farmers in Blitar joined the buzz at the time. In Kemloko village alone, there are approximately 200 koi farmers with ponds totaling 100 ha.