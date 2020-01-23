Biggest cannabis seizure in a decade at Hong Kong airport

Customs officers at Hong Kong International Airport have made their biggest cannabis seizure in a decade, finding HK$12 million (S$2 million) worth of the drug hidden in loudspeakers and airmailed from Canada, a senior official said on Thursday.

A 50-year-old man - a driver for a logistics company - was arrested when he arrived at the cargo terminal to pick up the consignment on Friday.

Later, customs officers posing as delivery workers made a controlled delivery of the goods to a Sheung Shui village at the request of the consignee the same day, but no further arrests were made.

According to the Customs and Excise Department, the haul was found hidden in a parcel declared as containing loudspeakers and airmailed to the city from Toronto.

Lee Chi-hong, divisional commander with the customs department. X-ray examination of the airmailed package showed suspicious images. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

After officers selected it for inspection on Friday, X-ray examination showed suspicious images. Inside each carton, customs officers found two loudspeakers.

"It was empty inside the wooden cases of loudspeakers. No wirings or other installations were found inside the case," Superintendent Barry Chu Yin-min, head of the department's drug investigation group, said.

Inside each loudspeaker shell, officers found four slabs of cannabis bud stuffed in plastic bags and then wrapped in aluminium foil. Each slab weighed 550 grams, and the 128 pieces added up to about 70.4kg of the drug in total.

"The wrappings were intended to evade frontline officers' detection and prevent detective dogs from sniffing out the drug," Chu said.

He said the haul had an estimated street value of HK$12 million, and it was the biggest cannabis stash detected at the airport in a decade.

"We believe some of the drug was for local consumption and the rest was destined for Southeast Asian countries," the superintendent said.