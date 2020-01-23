Biggest cannabis seizure in a decade at Hong Kong airport

Customs officers at Hong Kong International Airport have made their biggest cannabis seizure in a decade, finding HK$12 million (S$2 million) worth of the drug hidden in loudspeakers and airmailed from Canada, a senior official said on Thursday.
A 50-year-old man - a driver for a logistics company - was arrested when he arrived at the cargo terminal to pick up the consignment on Friday.
Later, customs officers posing as delivery workers made a controlled delivery of the goods to a Sheung Shui village at the request of the consignee the same day, but no further arrests were made.
According to the Customs and Excise Department, the haul was found hidden in a parcel declared as containing loudspeakers and airmailed to the city from Toronto.
After officers selected it for inspection on Friday, X-ray examination showed suspicious images. Inside each carton, customs officers found two loudspeakers.
"It was empty inside the wooden cases of loudspeakers. No wirings or other installations were found inside the case," Superintendent Barry Chu Yin-min, head of the department's drug investigation group, said.
Inside each loudspeaker shell, officers found four slabs of cannabis bud stuffed in plastic bags and then wrapped in aluminium foil. Each slab weighed 550 grams, and the 128 pieces added up to about 70.4kg of the drug in total.
"The wrappings were intended to evade frontline officers' detection and prevent detective dogs from sniffing out the drug," Chu said.
He said the haul had an estimated street value of HK$12 million, and it was the biggest cannabis stash detected at the airport in a decade.
"We believe some of the drug was for local consumption and the rest was destined for Southeast Asian countries," the superintendent said.
Chu said officers would seek help from overseas law enforcement agencies, such as their counterparts in Canada, to track down the sender, consignee and members of the smuggling syndicate behind the haul. He said the investigation was continuing and further arrests were possible. The driver was released on bail pending further investigation. The haul was discovered after an 88 per cent rise in cannabis seizures by customs officers in 2019. They confiscated 266kg of cannabis in 2019, up on 141kg in 2018. Most of last year's cases were detected at the airport's cargo terminal, as most of the drugs were airmailed from North America. According to the department, one of the factors in the rise in cannabis seizures was the ease of sourcing it in North America, where recreational use has been legalised in most cities. Canada legalised recreational use in October 2018. It is understood cannabis is sold for HK$170 to HK$200 a gram on the underground market in Hong Kong, but it can be bought for as little as HK$50 per gram in North America. In Hong Kong, trafficking in a dangerous drug carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a HK$5 million fine. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
