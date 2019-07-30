Bikers sought after illegal racing outside Thailand's grand palace

Bangkok police are hunting for the teenage motorcyclists who organised a race outside the Grand Palace on Saturday night.

The racing was over by the time police reached the scene, but CCTV recordings and videos posted on social media have provided them with clues as to the bikers' identity.

Clips obtained by Nation TV were apparently taken by a bystander using a phone camera and may have been shared by one of the race organisers.

A police spokesman said officers from Chana Songkhram station were gathering video from surveillance cameras.