Bishops council denies knowledge of alleged sexual abuse in Indonesian Catholic Church

Bishops Council of Indonesia (KWI) chairman and Jakarta Archbishop Ignatius Suharyo, who was just appointed cardinal, denied any knowledge of a report of sexual abuse in the Indonesian Catholic Church and questioned its "authenticity" during a Christmas press conference at the Jakarta Cathedral on Wednesday.

"I, as the archbishop of the Jakarta Archdiocese and as the chairman of the KWI, never received such a report. Therefore, if you ask me, I don't know," he told The Jakarta Post.

Weekly magazine Warta Minggu, published by the Tomang Catholic parish in West Jakarta, previously reported that at least 56 people were allegedly subjected to sexual abuse in the Catholic Church in Indonesia.

The report, titled "Sexual Abuse in Indonesian Churches: An Iceberg Phenomenon?", was published last week and is based on a discussion held at Atma Jaya University in late November.

During the discussion, KWI seminary commission secretary Joseph Kristanto said that, while he did not have definitive data about the number of sexual abuse victims in Catholic churches in the country, his team had received reports from informants about at least 56 victims.

According to Joseph, the perpetrators comprised 33 priests and 23 non-priests and many of the incidents occurred in education centres for prospective priests.

Suharyo criticised the report, saying that cases of sexual abuse should not be discussed in public.

"Actually, if cases like these are not made public, it should not be talked about. It's part of pastoral confidentiality," he said.

He added that recording the number of victims who were sexually abused was a breach of the code of ethics, and speaking about the case in public was a gross ethical violation.