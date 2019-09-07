'Black box' reveals last moments of doomed Himalayan climbers

The climbers pose for a picture before leaving for their expedition in Munsiyari town in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India, on May 13, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

NEW DELHI - Indian authorities on Monday (July 8) showed heart-wrenching images of the final moments of an international team of climbers swept away in an avalanche as they attempted to scale an unconquered Himalayan peak.

The 154-second clip shows the four Britons, two Americans, an Australian and their Indian guide roped together in bright sunshine as they take nervous, synchronised steps along a narrow ridge towards a snow-capped peak.

Then the screen goes blank.

"Suddenly we noticed a loud noise. The video went blank and stopped," said Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesman Vivek Kumar Pandey.

"They were crossing a very dangerous ridge. The snow cornice must have given away because of their weight, triggering an avalanche," he told AFP.

The camera, that was carried by the final climber in the line, was found buried in snow near where seven bodies were uncovered.

An eighth climber, British team leader Martin Moran, is still missing, according to Indian authorities.

In addition to Mr Moran, the climbers were Britons John McLaren, Mr Rupert Whewell and University of York lecturer Richard Payne, US nationals Anthony Sudekum and Mr Ronald Beimel, Australian Ruth McCance and Indian guide Chetan Pandey.

"It was mesmerising for us to see the footage," said ITBP deputy inspector general A.P.S. Nambadia, who planned the operation to retrieve the bodies.

"It will help us to analyse what went wrong with their mission," he told a press briefing.

"The GoPro has proved to be like the black box of an aircraft giving an insight into the last few moments of the climbers."

'PUT OUR LIVES AT RISK'

Inspector-General Nambadia said the operation to find the bodies at an altitude of 6,100m had been "extremely challenging".

Twelve climbers had started the expedition, but four Britons were rescued after breaking away.

The missing climbers last communicated on May 26, a day before heavy snow fell in the region.

On June 3, a military helicopter spotted the bodies and climbing equipment in the snow, but several attempts to airlift the bodies away were aborted due to fierce winds and the difficult terrain.

The ITBP then sent its expert climbers on foot to bring the bodies down.

ITBP director general S.S. Deswal said the rescue team risked their own lives to retrieve the bodies "with respect and dignity".

"We put our own lives at risk and undertook the operation by foot. We slept with the dead bodies on the side for days," said ITBP officer Ratan Singh Sonal, who led the rescue team.

"At night, we would bury the bodies under snow outside our tents to slow down the decomposition process," officer Sonal told AFP.

"But we were not afraid. We felt we are all a part of humanity."

Inspector General Nambadia said the exhausted rescue team almost cracked emotionally when they found the climbers' belongings such as a toy penguin.

"They were emotionally charged when they found the baby (toy) penguin. It was symbolic of the emotions of a mountaineer and my team could relate to it."

More about

mountains Climbing deaths
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

5 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
5 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage
Auntie aims toothpick at sleepy child on MRT, netizens defend her
Auntie aims toothpick at sleepy child on MRT, netizens defend her
Milk tea shop staff in China caught making drinks with rotten fruit
Milk tea shop staff in China caught making drinks with rotten fruit
Expect higher MRT fares: Khaw Boon Wan
Expect higher MRT fares: Khaw Boon Wan
McDonald&#039;s China adds Coca-Cola chicken wings to its menu - yay or nay?
McDonald's China adds Coca-Cola chicken wings to its menu - yay or nay?
Carrie Lam says extradition bill is dead after Hong Kong mass protests
Carrie Lam says extradition bill is dead after Hong Kong mass protests
Fans urge Kenneth Ma to date actress Natalie Tong after his break-up with Jacqueline Wong
Fans urge Kenneth Ma to date actress Natalie Tong after his break-up with Jacqueline Wong
Singaporean driver fined $2,600 for switching car licence plate in Malaysia
Singaporean driver fined $2,600 for switching car licence plate in Malaysia
Good deals must share July 8-17: 90 cents LiHO milk tea, $10 Guardian discount and other deals
90 cents LiHO milk tea, $10 Guardian discount and other deals this week
Man nabbed on bus for inappropriate behaviour
Man nabbed on bus for inappropriate behaviour
Myolie Wu and husband welcome baby No. 2
Myolie Wu and husband welcome baby No. 2
The sad tale behind the knife skills of a 6-year-old Chinese girl
The sad tale behind the knife skills of a 6-year-old Chinese girl

LIFESTYLE

5 classic Neoprint poses we miss - and where you can still take one in Singapore
Here's where you can get Japan's famous giant cotton candy in Orchard
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
Five Guys burger chain is finally coming to Singapore and it&#039;s landing at Plaza Singapura
Five Guys burger chain is finally coming to Singapore and it's landing at Plaza Singapura
7 things you probably didn&#039;t know about GrabPay in Singapore
7 things you probably didn't know about GrabPay in Singapore

Home Works

8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
House tour: the stunning &#039;secret garden house&#039; in Bukit Timah
House tour: the stunning 'secret garden house' in Bukit Timah
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Mulan live-action trailer spawns Liu Yifei makeup memes
Mulan live-action trailer spawns Liu Yifei makeup memes
2-year-old Malaysian girl dies after choking on bread
2-year-old Malaysian girl dies after choking on bread
Kim Jae Hwan professes love for Singapore&#039;s kaya toast, confesses to eating &#039;50 pieces&#039; before performance
Kim Jae Hwan professes love for Singapore's kaya toast, confesses to eating '50 pieces' before performance
Oxygen tank hauled onstage at gag-filled 5566 concert
Oxygen tank hauled onstage at gag-filled 5566 concert

SERVICES