Blackout lacks 'substance, procedures': Jokowi sued over govt-imposed internet ban in Papua

Civil society groups have filed a lawsuit against President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's administration over the internet blackout imposed during the weeks of protests in Papua and West Papua last year, arguing that it was substantially and procedurally flawed.

The plaintiffs - the Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI) and the Southeast Asia Freedom of Expression Network (SAFEnet) - specifically sued the President and the Communications and Information Ministry over the blackout, lodging the case with the Jakarta State Administrative Court (PTUN).

They demanded the court declare that the internet blackout - which officials argued was to put in place to prevent hoaxes from spreading - was flawed in authority, substance and procedure, asking the panel of justices to order the government to refrain from imposing similar measures in the future and to pay the fees incurred by the case.

"The government's policy of imposing the internet blackout […] is an act against the law [carried out] by a government body and/or government officials," the plaintiffs said in their lawsuit, which was read out by presiding judge Nelvy Christin during the first hearing of the case on Wednesday.

"The acts of the defendant were flawed in their authority, procedure and substance," the lawsuit proclaimed.

The government throttled back internet access in parts of the country's easternmost provinces on Aug. 19, 2019 between 1pm and 8:30pm local time, shortly after widespread protests escalated in the regions in response to incidents of racial abuse suffered by Papuan students in Surabaya, East Java.

According to the lawsuit, the government imposed a weeks-long blackout between Aug 21 and Sept 4, affecting 29 cities and regencies in Papua and 13 cities and regencies in West Papua.

"Due to the deeds of the defendants, journalists in Papua and West Papua could not do their daily jobs to fulfil the public's rights to information because of the lack of or limited internet access," Nelvy said, reading out the lawsuit.