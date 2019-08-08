Blazing super yacht cast adrift to burn away from Phuket shore

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

Local officers of Paklok subdistrict in Phuket were notified at 8.30am on Wednesday of a fire aboard a luxury yacht parked at Grand Marina.

Responding firefighters discovered the "Lady D" was out of reach, as it had parked 500 metres beyond the furthest extremity of the port. Officers had to order the yacht crew to cut its ropes in order to prevent the fire from travelling down the rope and spreading to nearby ships.

Punya Sompoarat, governor of Paklok, said that the fire involved a super yacht. The owner was nowhere nearby, while a small crew was left monitoring the vessel.

According to the report, the fire started at the far end of the Lady D. The yacht crew had tried to extinguish it using fire extinguishers but the flames had rapidly spread.

No injuries or deaths have yet been reported.

