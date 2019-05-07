Blind Nepali boy regains sight, and the internet applauds

KATHMANDU - Roshan Theeng, 13, can't hold himself back after being able to see the world again.

An emotional video showing a teenage boy touching his surgeon after a successful cataract surgery had Nepali social media abuzz.

Roshan Theeng, the 13-year-old boy in the video, had regained his eyesight after three years of complete blindness, thanks to the efforts of Sanduk Ruit, the famed surgeon who pioneered a revolutionary, inexpensive method of cataract surgery that could be completed in just 15 minutes.

Roshan Thing, 13, can't hold himself back after being able to see the world again.



He pours all his love on Dr Sanduk Ruit, who used his magic to give the boy eyesight. 😘



I was really praying for him, and I was really happy to capture this moment. pic.twitter.com/3fv2Q86EDu — Om Astha Rai (@omastharai) July 3, 2019

Upon being able to see again early Wednesday morning, Theeng clapped and laughed out loud.

"I can see everything and everybody," he said. Ruit raised his fingers for Theeng to count multiple times. He got it right each time.

Cataracts had invaded both of Theeng's pupils when he was in second grade. Over the years, he had slowly lost his eyesight, eventually going completely blind.

Unable to walk by himself, his grandmother had carried Theeng to the free eye camp, organised by the Hetauda Community Hospital, in Makwanpur, on her back. Ruit himself had operated on both of Theeng's eyes on Tuesday at noon. Each surgery took about seven minutes. The next morning, at 8:30, Ruit took off the bandages from both of his eyes.

After three years of living in the dark, Theeng could finally see again.

"I can go to school again," said Theeng excitedly.

Even for Ruit, who has so far conducted hundreds of thousands of similar surgeries and been hailed as the 'god of sight', Wednesday's moment was one of the most heart-touching, he told the Post.

"I have never seen or felt such a heartwarming moment in my life," said Ruit. "There was a flood of emotions. It felt like I was being blessed by the gods. I couldn't control myself."