Blind orangutan found with 24 pellets his body now in stable condition

Hope, a female orangutan found with 74 air rifle pellets in her body in Aceh province in March 2019.
PHOTO: Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme (SOCP)
Apriadi Gunawan
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A blind male orangutan that was found with 24 air rifles pellets in his body was declared to be a stable condition on Thursday after a team of veterinarians removed three pellets from his head.

The orangutan, named Paguh by the rescue team, was found by a Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) team in Gampong Teungoh in South Aceh regency, Aceh, last week. He was suspected to have been shot by poachers.

Galuh has since been treated at the Batu Mbelin Sibolangit orangutan rehabilitation centre run by the Lestari Ecosystem Foundation and PanEco Foundation - Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme (YEL-SOCP) in Deli Serdang regency, North Sumatra.

YEL-SOCP communication officer Castri Delfi Saragih said the veterinary team had tried to remove all the pellets from Paguh's body but was unable to do so.

"Paguh is currently in a stable condition after the veterinary team removed three pellets from his head," Castri told The Jakarta Post on Thursday.

Castri said that based on experience, veterinarians may not be able to remove all the pellets from Paguh's body, citing the example of Hope, a female orangutan that was found with 74 air rifle pellets in her body in March.

Only 10 pellets had been removed from Hope's body, but she was still in a stable condition, Castri added.

Meuthya Sr, one of the YEL-SOCP veterinarians that treated Paguh, said X-rays had shown there were 16 pellets in Paguh's head, four in his arms and legs, three in his hip and one in his stomach.

She added that the team would not try to remove all the pellets if it would worsen Paguh's condition, especially since he was blind in both eyes.

"At first we hoped that Paguh's eyes were not completely damaged or that at least one eye was still functioning," she said. "But unfortunately, we found that Paguh was blind in both eyes."

YEL-SOCP orangutan rehabilitation and reintroduction programme supervisor Citrakasih Nente said Paguh's case was not an isolated one ─ in the past 10 years, YEL-SOCP has treated around 20 orangutans shot with air rifles.

Before Hope, whose 1-month-old baby died from malnutrition after its mother was injured, another 30-year-old orangutan was shot with 20 pellets in July 2017.

The orangutan has since recovered and now lives in Mount Leuser National Park.

Another male orangutan, who was shot with 22 pellets at the end of 2015, was not so lucky. He died after being treated at the Batu Mbelin Sibolangit rehabilitation centre.

"We are very concerned about these orangutan shootings that continue to happen," Citrakasih said. "The authorities need to be serious in ensuring that air rifles are used according to prevailing regulations so that what happened to Paguh and Hope is not repeated."

Aceh BKSDA head Agus Arianto also expressed his dismay at the incident and said orangutans were a protected species under the 1990 Nature Conservation law.

"Whoever [hurts an orangutan] can be imprisoned for up to five years and fined up to Rp 100 million (S$9,700)," Agus said.

More about
poaching Orang utan Wildlife conservation animals animal welfare Shooting INDONESIA wildlife

TRENDING

&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
Malaysia coach accident: Bus company refutes allegations that driver was sleep-deprived
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'
Family of woman in vegetative state loses suit against NUH and neurosurgeon
Family of woman in vegetative state loses suit against NUH and neurosurgeon
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park &amp; other activities
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park & other activities
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Insurance agent who underdeclared commission income by $2m fined $660k
Insurance agent who underdeclared commission income by $2m fined $660k
Chinese man files lawsuit after friend resells his $1.9m game character for $755
Chinese man files lawsuit after friend resells his $1.9m game character for $755
PMD rider charged after hitting boy, 12, who lost tooth
PMD rider charged after hitting boy, 12, who lost tooth
1-year-old boy in Philippines dies from eating jelly
1-year-old boy in Philippines dies from eating jelly
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung&#039;s manhood
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung's manhood
Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday weekend in Singapore
Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday weekend in Singapore

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

&#039;I got married at 50... and it&#039;s the best decision I ever made&#039;
'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents&#039; business and becoming my own boss
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
How to manage your 3-year-old&#039;s tantrums and bad behaviour
How to manage your 3-year-old's tantrums and bad behaviour

Home Works

A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
Godfrey Gao dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Godfrey Gao, 35, dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper

SERVICES