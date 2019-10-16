Blue-sky thinking from Hong Kong leader ahead of policy address

Hong Kong's beleaguered leader will focus on a mounting housing and land shortage rather than dwell on politics as she makes her her third policy address on Wednesday, pitching the occasion as a fresh start to restore confidence to a city battered by more than four months of protests.

But government sources immediately cautioned against having high expectations that the policy blueprint - akin to a state of the union address - could hold landmark moves, while lawmakers and commentators called on Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor to offer bold measures to soothe the angry sentiments fuelling the demonstrations.

On social media sites, such as LIHKG and Telegram, however, there was little discussion on protesters' plans for Wednesday even as police vowed to be on high alert.

More than 1,000 riot police, along with two water cannons, will be deployed to deal with possible unrest at the government headquarters and Legislative Council building in Admiralty.

All residents must also go through a security check before they can enter the Legco building to watch Lam's address.

In keeping with Lam's decision to reveal some of her new initiatives ahead of the address, Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam-sing said on Tuesday that she would announce a HK$2 billion (S$350 million) subsidy for the city's old private housing estates to upgrade their parking facilities by enabling charging for electric vehicles.

Combined with measures already in place, a quarter of all parking spaces in Hong Kong should be compatible with electric vehicle charging in three years, he said.

Among other new measures, a source said the chief executive would propose allowing commuters to receive a bigger discount under the Public Transport Fare Subsidy Scheme.

Currently, commuters whose monthly travel costs more than HK$400 receive subsidies of 25 per cent of the excess spent, capped at HK$300. The source said Lam would propose raising the 25 per cent limit to 30 per cent.