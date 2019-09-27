Boba lovers flock to Indonesia's Boba Festival amid ongoing student protests

The first instalment of Boba Fest officially opened on Wednesday at Gandaria City shopping mall in South Jakarta.

Amid ongoing student protests, the festival welcomed 16,000 visitors on its first day.

Ezmeralda Pawan, one of the visitors, arrived at the venue at around 7 p.m. She told The Jakarta Post that she was initially worried about going during a student protest in West Jakarta.

But upon considering the distance between the demonstration area and the shopping mall, she decided to travel all the way from BSD, South Tangerang, to the festival.

Ezmeralda saw the festival as an opportunity to sample a variety of sweet tapioca pearls, also known as bubble or boba, in one place.