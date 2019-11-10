Body of daughter, 16, found in Hong Kong after mother threatened to jump off building

Police arrested a 51-year-old woman on Thursday on suspicion of murdering her 16-year-old daughter in a public housing flat in Hong Kong.

The body of the daughter was discovered in a Heng Kin House flat in Tin Heng Estate in Tin Shui Wai after the mother threatened to jump off the building in an attempted suicide, according to police.

The mother was found on a window ledge outside the 34th-floor flat of the public housing building at 6.30am, when the emergency services were called.

She refused to return to the flat, leading firefighters to inflate an air cushion below the building. Police negotiators were also called in.

About three hours later, she was persuaded to return to the flat, according to a police spokesman.

"Her daughter was found unconscious inside the flat and was certified dead at the scene," a police source said.

The mother was not injured but was taken to Tin Shui Wai Hospital for a check-up.