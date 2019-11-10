Body of daughter, 16, found in Hong Kong after mother threatened to jump off building

Police negotiators spent hours persuading a woman to return to safety from outside a high-rise building on the Tin Heng estate in Tin Shui Wai, where they found her daughter’s body.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Clifford Lo
South China Morning Post

Police arrested a 51-year-old woman on Thursday on suspicion of murdering her 16-year-old daughter in a public housing flat in Hong Kong.

The body of the daughter was discovered in a Heng Kin House flat in Tin Heng Estate in Tin Shui Wai after the mother threatened to jump off the building in an attempted suicide, according to police.

The mother was found on a window ledge outside the 34th-floor flat of the public housing building at 6.30am, when the emergency services were called.

She refused to return to the flat, leading firefighters to inflate an air cushion below the building. Police negotiators were also called in.

About three hours later, she was persuaded to return to the flat, according to a police spokesman.

"Her daughter was found unconscious inside the flat and was certified dead at the scene," a police source said.

The mother was not injured but was taken to Tin Shui Wai Hospital for a check-up.

Detectives from the Yuen Long district crime squad are handling the case. Police classified the case as murder and attempted suicide.

As of 5pm, the suspect was being detained for questioning and she had not been charged.

According to official statistics, police handled 11 reports of homicide in the first six months of 2019.

HELPLINES
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
  • Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788
  • Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222
  • Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

