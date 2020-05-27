Body of foreigner found floating off Krabi

The corpse of an unidentified male foreigner was found floating in the sea yesterday (May 26), three kilometres off Koh Poda, Krabi district.

Ao Nang police aided by other agencies fished the body from the water after being notified that a corpse had been spotted floating in the water.

The body was of a large build and sporting a tattoo of a butterfly and flowers on the left hand.

It was sent for autopsy at Suratthani Hospital.

Police are coordinating with related agencies to find out whether any foreigner has been reported missing in the area.