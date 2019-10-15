Bold vision or business as usual from Carrie Lam in policy address?

Read also

Wilson was facing tough times in 1989. The bloody crackdown on student-led protesters in Beijing, eight years before Hong Kong returned to China, had a profound impact on the city. It caused a crisis of confidence in Hong Kong and triggered a wave of emigration, with the government estimating 42,000 people would leave that year.

At that critical moment Wilson unveiled ambitious initiatives in a groundbreaking policy address intended to boost confidence in the run-up to the 1997 handover. These included the construction of a new airport at Chek Lap Kok, the expansion of higher education and the introduction of the Bill of Rights.

The Post's headline on October 12, 1989, read "Bold vision for Hong Kong". Andy Ho On-tat, deputy political editor of the Post at the time, said Wilson's policy blueprint in 1989 featured daring initiatives to tackle the crisis.

"It drew applause from all quarters in Hong Kong. When people talk about policy addresses delivered by the city's leaders in the past few decades, many Hongkongers often have the 1989 policy address on their minds," Ho said.

Wilson, looking back on that policy address in 2005, stressed that a leader must "try to see beyond immediate crises and take a longer-term view". He said: "It seemed to me in 1989 that we should not be so concerned about what had happened that we stopped planning for the future."

He added: "In times of crisis, we should continue with the plan we had and we should build for the long-term future of Hong Kong."

Rather than the traditional review of all policy areas, he focused on the government's goals in selected fields under the theme "building for the future". Wilson laid out his plan for building the new airport and associated works.

Known as the "Rose Garden Project", the plan was the largest infrastructure project ever undertaken in Hong Kong. The airport opened in 1998 and has become the lifeblood of the city's economy.

Wilson also targeted education. He pledged that the number of first-year, first-degree places in universities would more than double from 7,000 in 1990 to about 15,000 in 1995. In the 1989-90 academic year, only about 7 per cent of students aged between 17 and 20 received a university education. This rose to 18 per cent by 1995.

In an attempt to entrench the political and social freedoms that Hong Kong people enjoyed, the governor promised to enact the Bill of Rights Ordinance. The legislation, passed in 1991, incorporated provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, a human rights treaty, into Hong Kong law.

The Bill of Rights, which survived the handover, has made it much easier for people to defend their human rights in court.

Wilson admitted the new initiatives would be expensive. "The amount of money we are proposing to spend on building for Hong Kong's future may seem daunting. But it represents a necessary investment in human resources and in our physical infrastructure. By pressing ahead with such ambitious programmes, the government is demonstrating its commitment to Hong Kong's future," he said.

BIG BANG NEEDED

Selina Chow Liang Shuk-yee, who served as a lawmaker from 1981 to 2008, was present at Wilson's address. She praised him for delivering "big bang measures".

"Those initiatives, particularly the Rose Garden Project, demonstrated the colonial government's commitment to invest in Hong Kong's future. It did boost the confidence of Hong Kong people amid those difficult times," Chow, honorary chairwoman of the pro-business Liberal Party, said.

Analysts said the 1989 policy address may offer food for thought for Lam who is under great pressure to meet public expectations.

If the security situation allows her to make the address in Legco, she will be following a tradition which began in 1969. The legislature's rules were changed the previous year to provide for the governor to deliver a speech at the first sitting of a new Legco session, if he wished.

It became an annual ritual which has continued after the handover, providing an opportunity for Hong Kong's leader to set out a range of policy initiatives.

