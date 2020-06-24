Boy, 11, shot by stray bullet in North Jakarta

An 11-year-old elementary schoolboy was playing with his friends by the Ciliwung River in North Jakarta at around 9pm last Tuesday when he suddenly felt a hot object hit his back.

The boy instantly fell to the ground. His playmates immediately checked on him and found he was bleeding in the back.

"He and his friends did not hear any gunshot or popping sound," the boy's grandfather, Gatot, told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

The section of the riverbank where the children were playing is adjacent to a toll road and neighbours the dense settlement of Kampung Tongkol in Pademangan district, North Jakarta, where the victim and his family live.

The day after the incident, the victim's parents found the wound had swollen and was bleeding, so they took him to Koja General Hospital in North Jakarta.

After an X-ray examination, they found a bullet lodged in the victim's back.

The boy was then transferred to Kramat Jati Police Hospital in East Jakarta for surgery.

On the same day, the victim's parents reported the incident to the Pademangan Police, hoping it could be thoroughly investigated.

"It was a sharp bullet. Alhamdulillah [thank God], he is fine now," Gatot said in a text message while also sending photos of his grandchild sitting shirtless at home with a white bandage on his right back.

Gatot said personnel of the North Jakarta Police paid a visit to the victim's house at around 10am on Tuesday but did not inform the family of any developments in the case.

North Jakarta Police chief Sr. Cmr. Budhi Herdi Susianto said he questioned witnesses who were at the scene during the incident but none provided any leads.

"We are now examining the bullet. Further investigation of the case, including the source of the bullet, will proceed according to the examination results," Budhi told the Post.