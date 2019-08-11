Boy, 16, is first to be convicted of carrying laser pointer at Hong Kong protests

A 16-year-old student has become the first to be convicted of possessing a laser pointer at the anti-government protests that have rocked Hong Kong for months.

Passing his verdict on Thursday, West Kowloon acting chief magistrate So Wai-tak ruled the device - widely used by demonstrators in the city against police officers - was not an offensive weapon in itself, but could amount to one depending on the circumstances and intent.

Finding the boy guilty of two offences near a protest site on September 21, he said: "It [the use of the laser pointer] was meant to harm the eyes of police officers, causing them discomfort."

The teenager, whose identity has been withheld for legal reasons, landed himself in the dock after the then 15-year-old was intercepted by a police officer near the bus terminal at Tuen Mun MTR station that day.

A body search found him carrying a laser pointer, a modified umbrella and a hiking stick.

An anti-government protest was under way and the boy was seen walking up and down along a police cordon with the umbrella shortly before his arrest.

So found him guilty of one count of possessing offensive weapons in a public place and another of possessing offensive weapons with intent, for having those items on him. The magistrate based his conclusion on circumstantial evidence.