Boy rescued from Thailand cave wins top award for leadership

The 16-year-old boy received the inaugural award from Middlebury College, which will also provide an English-training camp at his school later in the year.

Adul Samon, one of the 12 boys who were rescued from Tham Luang Cave in Chiang Rai last year, was presented a Global Citizen's Award for his leadership during the salvage operation.

"Adul's inspiring story is exactly what we had in mind for the Global Citizen's Award," Middlebury College president Laurie Patton was quoted as saying on the college website.

"Our intention is to recognise a person who, through their communication skills and compassion, are able to change the world with no expectation of being in the limelight - a global citizen who has been working without recognition," said Patton.

Adul was born in 2003 in Myanmar's Wa State, and was brought to the Hope Mae Sai Church in Chiang Rai when he was six. He was later taken in by the pastor and his wife, who enrolled him at the Baan Wiang Phan School.

The youngster became a top student, excelling in academics, including the study of English, Thai, Burmese and Mandarin, as well as an accomplished athlete, participating in football, volleyball, and track and field, the website said.