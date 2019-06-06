Brawls erupt in Central, North Jakarta during Idul Fitri

A brawl in Sawah Besar, Central Jakarta.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Two separate brawls broke out in Central and North Jakarta during the Idul Fitri holiday, leaving an 18-year-old seriously injured.

Pademangan Police chief Comr. Julianthy said the young man, identified as AS, and his friends attacked a rival group on Jl. Gunung Sahari in North Jakarta early on Wednesday morning after taking part in takbiran (recitation of "Allah is great" on the eve of Idul Fitri).

As was reportedly beaten and stabbed by three people in the ensuing fight.

"The perpetrators [retaliated] and chased AS and his friends," Julianthy said.

As was reportedly left behind and became the target of the three perpetrators, who stabbed him three times with a machete.

The police, Julianthy said, have arrested one perpetrator and seized a machete.

Meanwhile, the other two have yet to be identified and remain on the run.

A separate brawl between two groups occurred on Jl. Gajah Mada in Central Jakarta on Wednesday, the first day of Idul Fitri. The brawlers threw rocks and firecrackers at each other.

Central Jakarta Police criminal unit head Comr. Tahan Marpaung said both groups had fled by the time officers arrived on the scene.

The police have deployed 6,226 personnel to major areas of the capital to ensure public order and safety through June 13 while many residents are away visiting their respective hometowns.

Jakarta Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Argo Yuwono previously said that officers had been deployed to anticipate and prevent any possible acts of terrorism.

More about

jakarta beaten
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boyband member Akira
Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boyband member Akira
She moved to Singapore, quit her lucrative job, acted in Crazy Rich Asians, and made her first movie at 36
She moved to Singapore, quit her lucrative job, acted in Crazy Rich Asians, and made her first movie at 36
Malaysian girl falls asleep in cinema watching Aladdin, wakes up to find &#039;Prince Charming&#039; holding her hand
Malaysian girl falls asleep in cinema watching Aladdin, wakes up to find 'Prince Charming' holding her hand
Chinese girl suffers constipation for 5 days. The cause? Bubble tea pearls
Doctor's scan reveals undigested bubble tea pearls the cause of girl's severe constipation
Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop
Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
National hockey player, 24, suffers stroke after collision
National hockey player, 24, suffers stroke after collision
6-year-old girl dies after falling from Ang Mo Kio HDB flat
6-year-old girl dies after falling from Ang Mo Kio HDB flat
Condo features at an HDB price? You could get this at your new BTO
Condo features at an HDB price? You could get this at your new BTO
Customer surprises Grabfood rider in Malaysia with $65 &#039;duit raya&#039;
Customer surprises Grabfood rider in Malaysia with $65 'duit raya'
Thai army instructor sacrifices life during grenade training
Thai army instructor sacrifices life during grenade training
Rebecca Lim is back following people on Instagram, including Ian Fang
Rebecca Lim is back following people on Instagram, including Ian Fang

LIFESTYLE

Famed Afuri ramen opens June 28 at revamped Funan mall
Famed Afuri ramen opens June 28 at revamped Funan mall
Movie ticket prices Singapore (2019) - which cinema is the cheapest?
Movie ticket prices Singapore (2019) - which cinema is the cheapest?
5 criteria to consider when picking the right nursing home for your parents
5 criteria to consider when picking the right nursing home for your parents
#Joeyjios: Taking on Taufik Batisah&#039;s ghost pepper spicy chicken
#Joeyjios: Taking on Taufik Batisah's ghost pepper spicy chicken

Home Works

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
Taufik Batisah&#039;s niece is &#039;trapped&#039; in Lebanon and he&#039;s seeking donations to bring her back safely
Taufik Batisah's niece is 'trapped' in Lebanon and he's seeking donations to bring her back safely
Frenzied shoppers and long queues as new Uniqlo x KAWS collection drops in Asia
$19.90 Uniqlo x KAWS tote bag being resold for $128 in Singapore
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee Siu Kei dies of liver cancer aged 69
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee Siu Kei dies of liver cancer aged 69

SERVICES