Brawls erupt in Central, North Jakarta during Idul Fitri

Two separate brawls broke out in Central and North Jakarta during the Idul Fitri holiday, leaving an 18-year-old seriously injured.
Pademangan Police chief Comr. Julianthy said the young man, identified as AS, and his friends attacked a rival group on Jl. Gunung Sahari in North Jakarta early on Wednesday morning after taking part in takbiran (recitation of "Allah is great" on the eve of Idul Fitri).
As was reportedly beaten and stabbed by three people in the ensuing fight.
"The perpetrators [retaliated] and chased AS and his friends," Julianthy said.
As was reportedly left behind and became the target of the three perpetrators, who stabbed him three times with a machete. The police, Julianthy said, have arrested one perpetrator and seized a machete. Meanwhile, the other two have yet to be identified and remain on the run. A separate brawl between two groups occurred on Jl. Gajah Mada in Central Jakarta on Wednesday, the first day of Idul Fitri. The brawlers threw rocks and firecrackers at each other. Central Jakarta Police criminal unit head Comr. Tahan Marpaung said both groups had fled by the time officers arrived on the scene. The police have deployed 6,226 personnel to major areas of the capital to ensure public order and safety through June 13 while many residents are away visiting their respective hometowns. Jakarta Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Argo Yuwono previously said that officers had been deployed to anticipate and prevent any possible acts of terrorism.
