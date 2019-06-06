Brawls erupt in Central, North Jakarta during Idul Fitri

Two separate brawls broke out in Central and North Jakarta during the Idul Fitri holiday, leaving an 18-year-old seriously injured.

Pademangan Police chief Comr. Julianthy said the young man, identified as AS, and his friends attacked a rival group on Jl. Gunung Sahari in North Jakarta early on Wednesday morning after taking part in takbiran (recitation of "Allah is great" on the eve of Idul Fitri).

As was reportedly beaten and stabbed by three people in the ensuing fight.

"The perpetrators [retaliated] and chased AS and his friends," Julianthy said.