Briyani shops in India serving crow meat as quail

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Star/Asia News Network

Police in Tamil Nadu, India, discovered a number of briyani shops serving crow meat as quail following the arrest of two men for illegal hunting, Makkal Osai reported.

It all started when police were investigating an unrelated case and received reports about people hunting and collecting crows by the sackloads in the towns of Ramanathapuram and Rameswaram.

They caught two men who had been feeding boondi (a type of Indian snack made of chickpea flour) mixed with spirits to crows and collecting them in sacks after they became unconscious.

During questioning, the men confessed that they had been selling the birds to several briyani shops specialising in kaadai (quail) briyani to be served to unsuspecting customers.

ALSO READ: NEA investigates rumours of cat and dog satay sold at Geylang Serai Raya Bazaar

More about
Food and Beverage sector india

TRENDING

Wuhan virus: Scientists identify possible new mode of transmission in human faeces
Wuhan virus: Scientists identify possible new mode of transmission in human faeces
2 men arrested for theft at ARC, believed to be members of lion dance troupe
2 men arrested for theft at ARC, believed to be members of lion dance troupe
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Jeanette Aw &#039;safe&#039; in Beijing, says friends sent over masks and hand sanitisers
Jeanette Aw 'safe' in Beijing, says friends sent over masks and hand sanitisers
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
About 30,000 work pass holders from China yet to return after Chinese New Year break: Josephine Teo
About 30,000 work pass holders from China yet to return after CNY break
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
Wuhan virus: Thailand sees apparent success with flu and HIV drug cocktail
Wuhan virus: Thailand sees apparent success with flu and HIV drug cocktail
Bus driver, 6 others taken to hospital after accident near Changi Airport T2
Bus driver, 6 others taken to hospital after accident near Changi Airport T2
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Gossip mill: Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan donate $589,000 to fight Wuhan virus - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan donate $589,000 to fight Wuhan virus - and other entertainment news this week
2 years on with BlueSG: Has electric vehicle car sharing improved in Singapore?
2 years on with BlueSG: Has electric vehicle car sharing improved in Singapore?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch

Home Works

Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned

SERVICES