BTS fans raise $43,000 for families of Indonesia's football stadium tragedy

BTS fans have taken swift action to raise money for victims of Indonesia's football stadium tragedy.

The campaign, which started on Monday (Oct 3) and closed the next day, raised almost US$30,000 (S$43,000) for families affected by one of the world's deadliest sporting stadium disasters in recent history.

The fundraiser, coordinated on an Indonesian website by Instagram account @btsarmy.project_lombok, drew donations from more than 15,000 people.

It came days after the tragic crowd disaster in the country's East Java province where at least 131 people were killed and nearly 200 were injured.

Police said that at least 32 children, aged between three and 17, were among the fatalities.

"As a form of empathy and solidarity between families of the same country, our one Indonesian nation, we would like to invite all members of Army in Indonesia and the entire community to help and send as many prayers as possible for the victims," read the campaign's description.

The money raised will be used as compensation for families of victims and as a means of financial support for those who may have lost "the backbone of their family", it added.

Separately, the Indonesian government will give 50 million rupiah (S$4,700) in compensation to the families of the victims. The funds are expected to be disbursed by President Joko Widodo's office this week.

"In the next two days, the president will stop by and hand over the social assistance as a form of sympathy and empathy as well as the government's attention to the victims of the football tragedy in Kanjuruhan," Mahfud MD, the coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs, said on Tuesday.

This is not the first time BTS' official fan group, known as Army, has raised money for charitable causes.

In 2021, Indian BTS fans quickly raised over US$29,000 to help those in need during the country's perilous second coronavirus pandemic wave.

Fans also raised money for typhoon victims in the Philippines in 2020 and matched a US$1 million donation made by their idols BTS to the Black Lives Matter movement in the US.

Members of the K-pop supergroup have also been lauded for their involvement in charitable causes.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.