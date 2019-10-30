Burglars exploiting Hong Kong protests to strike while police distracted: Force

Burglars have been cashing in on the deployment of police resources for anti-government protests to raid homes, offices and shops across Hong Kong, the force said on Tuesday.

Police have recorded 589 reports of break-ins across the city between July and September this year, up 74 per cent from 339 cases in the same period last year.

"Throughout the last four months of social unrest, the public's police service has been undeniably undermined," said Superintendent Dickey Kwan Chun-ting, of the marine police regional crime unit.

"Frontline resources have been redeployed that have created opportunities for criminals."

He said there was a significant increase in burglaries at industrial buildings between July and September, with the number doubling on the same period last year.

He added shop burglaries had increased 150 per cent, while reports of break-ins at residential units rose 61 per cent.

The upsurge in burglary reports over the past three months has led police to urge the public to strengthen security at their homes, shops and offices.

"I appeal to the public to secure their windows and doors. Stay vigilant and report to police if you spot any suspicious person in your vicinity," Kwan said.

The superintendent revealed the figures during a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon to announce details of the arrest of two men in connection with seven break-ins and one attempted burglary.