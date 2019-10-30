Burglars exploiting Hong Kong protests to strike while police distracted: Force

Officers, pictured back in July, have been out on the streets for months dealing with protests, which the force says has taken its toll on other forms of policing.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Clifford Lo
South China Morning Post

Burglars have been cashing in on the deployment of police resources for anti-government protests to raid homes, offices and shops across Hong Kong, the force said on Tuesday.

Police have recorded 589 reports of break-ins across the city between July and September this year, up 74 per cent from 339 cases in the same period last year.

"Throughout the last four months of social unrest, the public's police service has been undeniably undermined," said Superintendent Dickey Kwan Chun-ting, of the marine police regional crime unit.

"Frontline resources have been redeployed that have created opportunities for criminals."

He said there was a significant increase in burglaries at industrial buildings between July and September, with the number doubling on the same period last year.

He added shop burglaries had increased 150 per cent, while reports of break-ins at residential units rose 61 per cent.

The upsurge in burglary reports over the past three months has led police to urge the public to strengthen security at their homes, shops and offices.

"I appeal to the public to secure their windows and doors. Stay vigilant and report to police if you spot any suspicious person in your vicinity," Kwan said.

The superintendent revealed the figures during a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon to announce details of the arrest of two men in connection with seven break-ins and one attempted burglary.

The offences happened in Cheung Chau and Discovery Bay between March and October and involved HK$1.3 million (S$226,000) worth of stolen property that included watches, jewellery, and gold ornaments.

Two Hong Kong residents aged 39 and 49 were detained in the early hours of Tuesday when officers raided their homes in Cheung Chau.

In the younger suspect's home, officers said they had seized HK$700,000 worth of stolen goods.

As of 7pm, the two men were being held for questioning at the headquarters of the marine regional crime unit in Sai Wan Ho and had not been charged.

A police source said they did not have the manpower to carry out regular checks at crime black spots or to conduct anti-burglary operations because resources were diverted to the ongoing street protests, which were sparked in June by opposition to the now-withdrawn extradition bill, but have evolved into a wider anti-government movement.

In August, police stopped patrolling Hong Kong's streets by foot because of the lack of available officers, as well as the heightened risk of being attacked by hard-core protesters. Officers are instead patrolling in air-conditioned police vans.

On September 21, the deluxe mansion of Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li Tzar-kai in Shek O was the target of a burglary.

No property was stolen and police arrested a 31-year-old male visitor from the mainland for attempted burglary.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests Theft/Burglary crime police

