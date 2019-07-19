Bus driver dies and 14 injured in crash on Hong Kong motorway

A bus driver died and 14 other people were injured in a collision between a Citybus double-decker and a truck on a motorway in northern Hong Kong on Thursday.

The two vehicles were involved in the fatal crash on the Yuen Long-bound Tsing Long Highway, near the toll gate of the Tai Lam Tunnel in Pat Heung. Emergency services were called to the scene at 2.21pm.

According to police, the bus slammed into the back of the truck shortly after driving through the tunnel's toll gate.

Police say the bus smashed into a truck soon after passing a toll gate. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The bus driver was found unconscious and trapped in the vehicle. Thirteen passengers and the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.