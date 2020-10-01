Businessman wounded in knife attack at popular Hong Kong shopping centre

A Hong Kong businessman was injured in a knife attack in a restaurant's outdoor seating area in a popular West Kowloon shopping centre on Thursday, sparking a citywide search for two masked men.

The victim was having lunch with a friend at Elements in Austin Road West when he was attacked just before 2pm.

"He suffered cuts to his back and left hand," a police spokeswoman said.

She said an initial investigation showed two attackers were involved and one was carrying a knife.

The pair fled on foot toward the West Kowloon high-speed railway terminus, according to police.

Police searched the area, but no arrests were made.

The injured man was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment.

"[We believe] a debt problem sparked the attack," a police source said. He said the attack could have been intended as a warning rather than an attempt to kill the victim.

He said police checked security camera footage from Elements and the nearby area in an effort to identify the culprits and gather evidence.

Detectives from Yau Tsim criminal investigation unit are handling the case.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.