Cafe near India's Taj Mahal run by acid attack survivors closes due to coronavirus pandemic

A cafe in the Indian city of Agra that brought acid attack survivors out of their self-imposed seclusion to brave the world by cooking and serving customers has closed because of a lack of business due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sheroes Hangout , which opened in 2014, had been the start of a new life for the six women who worked there. It gave them a badly needed income and a chance to socialise and regain their confidence after suffering chemical burns, mostly from jilted lovers or rebuffed suitors.

Some of them had never shown their scarred and disfigured faces in public before they joined and realised they had no reason to hide because, as one of them said, they “weren’t the ones who had done any wrong”.

The women, all from poor families, gained the courage to travel on public transport. Their earnings, though small, were also vital as they had spent huge amounts on multiple operations and reconstructive surgeries.

Popular with tourists, particularly foreigners who had heard about its staff, the cafe used to be a clean, bustling place where coffee and snacks were served in a space lined with books on feminism – a rarity in Agra, where the famous monument to love, the Taj Mahal, is located.

But like other businesses, the cafe suffered losses during the various lockdowns and as tourist numbers dried up. Revenue fell by 80 per cent.

Alok Dixit, 32, who founded the Stop Acid Attacks NGO in New Delhi and conceived the idea of the cafe, said crowdfunding helped to keep it afloat for a while but only up to a point.

“It helped pay partial salaries to keep the staff going with their basic needs. Our landlord was also very understanding. We haven’t paid him any rent for a year. But when the liabilities kept mounting, we knew we had to close,” he said.

Expecting the worst, some of the women used the lockdown period to learn basic computer skills, English, sewing or making jewellery and other crafts. Some of these craft items will be sold as part of an online gifting service that the NGO has started to help them earn a livelihood.

Sheroes Hangout in Agra, India.

PHOTO: Facebook

Despite laws forbidding the sale of acid over the counter, it is possible to walk into many stores in the country and buy it for just a few rupees, without having to provide a reason or a licence.

This makes acid the weapon of choice for men who seek revenge for having their advances or marriage proposals rebuffed by disfiguring a woman’s face and body.

Official statistics show that nearly 1,600 acid attacks took place in India between 2014-2018, almost one a day.

The NGO’s second cafe in Lucknow, also run by acid attack survivors, has been negatively affected by the pandemic as well, but since it relies less on tourists and more on local residents, Dixit hopes it can survive.

“The whole hospitality industry has been so badly affected worldwide that what happened to us was inevitable. But I feel that the experience for the Sheroes’ women has been so positive that it will stay with them forever,” he said.

