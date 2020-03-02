Calls for street cleaners to get better protective gear, as rest of Hong Kong hunkers down for coronavirus storm

Street cleaner Yuen wears a surgical mask all day long, only taking it off during lunch break for a puff on his cigarette. The 67-year-old, who only gave his surname, said his company required all cleaners to wear a mask at work since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

He uses two masks during his 10-hour shift from 7am to 5pm at a refuse collection point in the southern part of Hong Kong Island. He said the company's supply of surgical masks was enough for now, but he was worried it would run out soon amid a citywide shortfall.

To better protect himself, Yuen uses more hand soap and bleach solutions, which he has stocked up on over the years. He and his colleagues share their equipment with each other.

"I'd be lying if I said I was not worried," he said. "But who are we to ask for anything more? Cleaners are regarded as the lowest of the low."

The contagion has so far infected more than 14,000 people worldwide and killed more than 300 in mainland China as of Sunday morning, with the World Health Organisation declaring a global health emergency on Thursday.

Hong Kong confirmed its 14th case on Saturday night.

While schools in Hong Kong close their doors and office staff are encouraged to work from home, the city's 11,900 street cleaners remain one of the most vulnerable groups, as they go about their daily duties.

Yuen and his colleagues provide cleansing services under the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department and its five outsourced service contractors. Despite being exposed to all manner of pollutants daily, most cleaners are not equipped with proper protective gear.

Organiser of the Cleaning Workers Union Leung Tsz-yan said the situation facing cleaners was dire amid the current health threat.

"Unlike other non-emergency services that can be suspended for a while, cleansing services cannot stop because of the coronavirus outbreak. Cleaners are working on the frontline of the battle against the epidemic," she said.