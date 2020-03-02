Calls for street cleaners to get better protective gear, as rest of Hong Kong hunkers down for coronavirus storm

Street cleaner Yuen wears a surgical mask all day long, only taking it off during lunch break for a puff on his cigarette. The 67-year-old, who only gave his surname, said his company required all cleaners to wear a mask at work since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.
He uses two masks during his 10-hour shift from 7am to 5pm at a refuse collection point in the southern part of Hong Kong Island. He said the company's supply of surgical masks was enough for now, but he was worried it would run out soon amid a citywide shortfall.
To better protect himself, Yuen uses more hand soap and bleach solutions, which he has stocked up on over the years. He and his colleagues share their equipment with each other.
"I'd be lying if I said I was not worried," he said. "But who are we to ask for anything more? Cleaners are regarded as the lowest of the low."
The contagion has so far infected more than 14,000 people worldwide and killed more than 300 in mainland China as of Sunday morning, with the World Health Organisation declaring a global health emergency on Thursday.
Hong Kong confirmed its 14th case on Saturday night.
While schools in Hong Kong close their doors and office staff are encouraged to work from home, the city's 11,900 street cleaners remain one of the most vulnerable groups, as they go about their daily duties.
Yuen and his colleagues provide cleansing services under the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department and its five outsourced service contractors. Despite being exposed to all manner of pollutants daily, most cleaners are not equipped with proper protective gear.
Organiser of the Cleaning Workers Union Leung Tsz-yan said the situation facing cleaners was dire amid the current health threat.
"Unlike other non-emergency services that can be suspended for a while, cleansing services cannot stop because of the coronavirus outbreak. Cleaners are working on the frontline of the battle against the epidemic," she said.
Leung said most cleaners were concerned about a shortage of masks. She said each worker should be provided with at least two masks a day. According to the department, its outsourced contractors should ensure that personnel wear fresh face masks at the beginning of a new shift or immediately after the previous mask is damaged. Apart from surgical masks, Leung said other protective gear, including higher quality masks, gloves, goggles, and under some circumstances protective clothing, should also be provided. Cleaner Barry Yu, 64, does not wear a mask while working night shifts from 5.30pm to 11.30pm in Causeway Bay. He said his company had not provided masks or other protective gear. Yu, a cleaner of more than 10 years, believed the situation was not urgent at the moment, and his workplace was open air with good ventilation. But he washes hands more often now after loading waste into garbage trucks and washing waste containers. "More than a decade of work has taught me how to maintain personal hygiene as much as I can," he said. "I have been following the news, and if the situation worsens, I believe the government and the company will take measures." Some employers in the industry have ramped up precautions for employees. A worker surnamed Lai, in charge of cleansing services in part of Ap Lei Chau in Southern district, said her company provided surgical masks and gloves, and conducted daily temperature checks. Lai said her employer also issued guidelines for workers, including changing masks regularly, with up to three supplied a day. Union leader Leung said many companies lacked clear guidelines for cleaners in certain situations, and instructions on how to use protective gear properly. "Some cleaners don't wear masks because it feels uncomfortable or they wear them wrongly. The government and its outsourced contractors have the responsibility to educate them," she said. "It is for the health of cleaners as well as the general public." Labour sector lawmaker Jonathan Ho Kai-ming said cleaners, along with other occupations facing higher risks of being exposed to the coronavirus, should be given priority in supplies of masks and related gear. The department issued a clarification last week, denying online rumours that it provided expired face masks to cleaners. A spokesman said both the department and its contractors would provide adequate and suitable personal protective equipment, including surgical masks, for cleaners. Department officers would conduct regular and surprise inspections on contractors, he added. The Post has contacted the department's five outsourced street cleansing service contractors - Baguio Cleaning Services Company, Johnson Cleaning Services Company, Lapco Services, Law's Cleaning Services and Man Shing Cleaning Service Company. For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
