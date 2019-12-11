Cambodian teen 'bride' back home after ordeal in China

A Cambodian teenager has been reunited with her family after being abused in relationships with two successive "husbands" in central China, according to a Chinese media report.

The 13-year-old girl, identified as Lun Ang Mary, fled the second man's home in Yangxin county, Hubei province, in early October and appealed to passers-by for help, Hubei Daily reported on Sunday.

The passers-by contacted county police, who with the help of border police and the Cambodian embassy in Beijing, established her identity and helped her return to Cambodia last week.

Unable to speak Mandarin and without any identity papers, the girl told police via a translator that a middle-aged Cambodian woman duped her into going to China in February, promising her that she could marry a "good man" who would teach her Chinese and help her find a job.

The girl crossed the border in China and ended up in the home of a man, also in Yangxin county, where she endured six months of physical and verbal abuse from him and his family, the report said.