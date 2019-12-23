Can Indonesia's reform of Isis militants overturn their desire to die as martyrs?

Read also

Jones also warned that ex-prisoners are seen as "desirable" people to be appointed JAD leaders, as they are deemed to have "proven themselves" through the acts of terrorism that got them convicted in the first place.

Imprisoned militants who resist the pressure to co-operate with authorities and hold firm to their ideological principles are seen to have passed a test of commitment, the IPAC director wrote in an October 2018 report: "This means the government needs to pay close attention to the releases and planned releases of pro-Isis prisoners, because that is the pool from which the next JAD leader is likely to be chosen."

The recent London Bridge attack, in which convicted militant Usman Khan killed two people while attending a prison rehabilitation event, is a stark reminder of the threat posed by freed militants who have not disengaged from violent ideologies.

Firefighters respond to a bombed church in Surabaya in May 2018.

PHOTO: AFP

RECIDIVISM

Since 2009, Indonesia has had "more than 70 cases" of recidivism among those convicted of militancy, said Solahudin, a researcher from the University of Indonesia's Centre for Terrorism and Social Conflict.

"Some of [the released convicts] went to Syria, some were involved in terror cases," he said, adding that more than 30 criminal convicts were later convicted of terror-related offences over the same time frame.

In January 2016, five militants attacked a Starbucks and a police post in downtown Jakarta in a series of shootings and bombings. Two of the five attackers had previously been convicted of militancy.

Yudi Zulfahri, who trained with Ismarwan in Aceh, and runs a deradicalisation organisation called Establish Peace believes Ismarwan's arrest for a second time exposes the limitations of the BNPT deradicalisation programme.