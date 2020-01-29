Carrie Lam attacks 'fake news' as she calls coronavirus claims 'absurd'

Hong Kong's leader has said "fake news" surrounding the city's response to the coronavirus would hamper the government's efforts to control the spread of the disease.

On Tuesday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said a "large amount" of misinformation regarding her administration's efforts against the virus had been spread online.

"This will seriously affect our work in preventing and controlling the epidemic, and will also cause unnecessary panic," Lam said. "At the end it will be Hong Kong residents who suffer."

Lam pointed to an online post that claimed she had agreed to "make use of Hong Kong's medical system" to help China tackle the epidemic on Beijing's orders.

The online post, which circulated on various forums on Monday, claimed the government had implemented a policy waiving medical fees for "mainland pneumonia patients" being treated in Hong Kong, at the behest of the central government.

"The content is absurd," Lam said, adding it was impossible for Hong Kong's medical system to be used that way.

The rumour stemmed from the Department of Health's confirmation that all patients - locals and non-locals - would have their fees waived if they required isolation treatment for the coronavirus.

The policy is aimed at encouraging patients with an infectious disease to be treated, so to reduce the risk to community outbreaks, and has been in place since before the current epidemic.

The Hospital Authority added on Tuesday that such arrangement had been implemented for other major infectious diseases in the past, such as the outbreak of human swine flu in 2009.

Under normal circumstances, non-local patients have to pay more to use public hospitals.

But online, the announcement was quickly interpreted as encouraging mainland patients to seek treatment in Hong Kong, raising fears of overcrowding in the city's public hospitals.