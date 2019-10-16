Carrie Lam blasts US senator for 'totally irresponsible' police state remark

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor has hit out at United States senator Josh Hawley for his "irresponsible" remark that Hong Kong is becoming a police state.

Hawley, the youngest sitting senator in the US, arrived in the city on Sunday to observe the anti-government protests, which have raged for more than four months.

At the end of the visit, he urged demonstrators in Hong Kong to shun violence, but he blamed Hong Kong police for aggravating the crisis, accusing them of ramping up their use of force.

He also said the city is in "danger of sliding into a police state".

Hawley was the third Republican senator after Ted Cruz and Rick Scott to visit the city since the protests erupted in June, sparked by the now-withdrawn extradition bill.

Asked to comment on Hawley's remarks before Tuesday's weekly meeting of her cabinet, the Executive Council, Lam accused foreign politicians of holding biased views on Hong Kong's situation.

"I thought their visit to Hong Kong would enable them to see the actual situation in a comprehensive and objective manner, but unfortunately the feedback that I've got is most of them, or several of them coming here, they have very preconceived views about Hong Kong's situation," she said.

"That's why for this particular senator to describe Hong Kong as becoming a police state is totally irresponsible and unfounded."

Lam said Hong Kong police are a highly professional and civilised force.

"I would challenge every politicians to ask themselves: if the large extent of violent acts … happened in their own country, what would they do, what would their policemen [do]?" she said.

Hawley used his Twitter account to return fire on Lam after the press conference.