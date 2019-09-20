Carrie Lam to meet the people, but 'focus will be on clashes outside'

Hong Kong's leader is set to meet 150 city residents in Wan Chai next Thursday for her first Community Dialogue session, with participants banned from bringing umbrellas, gas masks or helmets - key accessories in the continuing anti-government unrest.

Protesters have called it a political show and expressed reluctance to attend as registration requires submitting personal details. Commentators meanwhile said that the event would do little to defuse Hong Kong's increasingly violent street demonstrations.

"The session will be an open dialogue platform aimed at reaching out to the public, and invites people from all walks of life to express their views to the government, so as to fathom the discontent in society and look for solutions," a government statement said on Thursday.

The two-hour event will kick off at 7pm inside Queen Elizabeth Stadium amid tight security, with the entire venue closed for the day.

Those wishing to attend must submit registration forms online or at inquiry centres between Thursday and Monday. Places will be allocated at random by computer.