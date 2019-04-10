Carrie Lam should resign over Hong Kong protests: Mahathir Mohamad

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.
PHOTO: Reuters
Tashny Sukumaran
South China Morning Post

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has waded into the controversy over Hong Kong's anti-government protests, saying on Friday that the city's chief executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor should resign to ease tensions.

Asked for his views on the city's troubles on the sidelines of a law conference, the 94-year-old leader raised the spectre of a repeat of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown by Beijing were the unrest to continue.

"The fact is that she [Lam] is in a dilemma. She has to obey her masters [but] at the same time, she has to ask her conscience," Mahathir said.

"But she knows the consequences of rejecting [the extradition] law. It happened in China, in the Tiananmen matter. The people who demonstrated [were] also the relatives of the soldiers in that area so what they did was they brought in soldiers from other areas and they took the action, harsh action to put an end to the demonstration."

"I think in the end, that is what China will do, but for the administrator, I think the best thing is to resign."

The veteran politician's latest comments on the issue follow his suggestion in September that the protests - now entering their fifth month - showed the limits of Hong Kong's governance model of "one country, two systems".

"I never thought that a country with two different systems could really work for any length of time. Sure enough, this has happened. I think, in the end, there will only be one system," he told Japan's NHK.

In those comments too Mahathir - who previously served as prime minister from 1981 to 2003 - had said he believed China might "bring forces from the mainland" to deal with the situation in Hong Kong.

"If they cannot handle this, if this thing doesn't stop, and the demands become more and more for autonomy or independence, I think the Chinese will not tolerate that," he told the Japanese broadcaster.

Malaysian political analysts said the veteran leader's forthright views on the matter were to be expected.

Andrew Kam Jia Yi, an economics professor at the National University of Malaysia, said he believed Mahathir was trying to play "the good cop role" to help spare Hong Kong from the "wrath of China".

He "wants to appease China... Mahathir was just stating his thoughts based on his experience," Kam told This Week in Asia.

Ngeow Chow Bing, director of China Studies at the University of Malaya, said although he was "surprised" by Mahathir's bluntness, the prime minister had a track record of wading into controversial issues in a nuanced manner - especially when it concerned China.

"He has shown to the Chinese that he is not out to oppose and demonise China... therefore he is able to speak his mind while remaining friendly towards China," Ngeow said.

Chinese officials, Lam and others in her administration have so far ruled out the chief executive's resignation or the prospect of the Chinese government sending in security forces to support the Hong Kong police.

On Friday, the city was readying itself for another weekend of protests. Government sources have told the South China Morning Post that a new law banning people from wearing masks at public assemblies could come into force as early as midnight on Friday.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests Carrie Lam Mahathir Mohamad

TRENDING

Cabby begs for mercy after being fined $200 by NEA for smoking in his taxi
Cabby begs for mercy after being fined $200 by NEA for smoking in his taxi
Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach
Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore
Carrie Lam should resign over Hong Kong protests: Mahathir Mohamad
Carrie Lam should resign over Hong Kong protests: Mahathir Mohamad
Donnie Yen interested in Singapore homes that cost $5 million to $10 million
Donnie Yen interested in Singapore homes that cost $5 million to $10 million
&#039;Tough&#039; 2019 PSLE maths paper: 5 challenging questions over the years
'Tough' 2019 PSLE maths paper: 5 challenging questions over the years
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a &#039;prostitute&#039;
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a 'prostitute'
What do Singapore&#039;s rich spend their money on?
What do Singapore's rich spend their money on?
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone

LIFESTYLE

Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival & other fun activities
Tasty alternatives that are healthier than the brown sugar milk tea
Tasty alternatives that are healthier than the brown sugar milk tea
1,000 free cups of &#039;healthy&#039; ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns &amp; other deals this week
1,000 free cups of 'healthy' ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns & other deals this week

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Koh Jia Ler &#039;slept&#039; with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Koh Jia Ler 'slept' with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
&#039;I&#039;ll do it again in a heartbeat&#039;: Driver stops unconscious cabby&#039;s taxi with his car along PIE
Driver stops unconscious cabby's taxi with his own car along PIE
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers

SERVICES