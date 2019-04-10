Carrie Lam should resign over Hong Kong protests: Mahathir Mohamad

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has waded into the controversy over Hong Kong's anti-government protests, saying on Friday that the city's chief executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor should resign to ease tensions.

Asked for his views on the city's troubles on the sidelines of a law conference, the 94-year-old leader raised the spectre of a repeat of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown by Beijing were the unrest to continue.

"The fact is that she [Lam] is in a dilemma. She has to obey her masters [but] at the same time, she has to ask her conscience," Mahathir said.

"But she knows the consequences of rejecting [the extradition] law. It happened in China, in the Tiananmen matter. The people who demonstrated [were] also the relatives of the soldiers in that area so what they did was they brought in soldiers from other areas and they took the action, harsh action to put an end to the demonstration."

"I think in the end, that is what China will do, but for the administrator, I think the best thing is to resign."

The veteran politician's latest comments on the issue follow his suggestion in September that the protests - now entering their fifth month - showed the limits of Hong Kong's governance model of "one country, two systems".

"I never thought that a country with two different systems could really work for any length of time. Sure enough, this has happened. I think, in the end, there will only be one system," he told Japan's NHK.

In those comments too Mahathir - who previously served as prime minister from 1981 to 2003 - had said he believed China might "bring forces from the mainland" to deal with the situation in Hong Kong.

"If they cannot handle this, if this thing doesn't stop, and the demands become more and more for autonomy or independence, I think the Chinese will not tolerate that," he told the Japanese broadcaster.

Malaysian political analysts said the veteran leader's forthright views on the matter were to be expected.