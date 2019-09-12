Cars submerged, thousands evacuated in Bandung flood

PHOTO: Twitter/PRFMnews
Arya Dipa
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Heavy rains in Greater Bandung since Friday afternoon have caused the Cisangkuy River, part of West Java's longest river, the Citarum, to overflow, inundating with floodwater 11 of the 13 community units (RWs) in Kamasan village in Banjaran district, Bandung regency, at night.

Bandung Search and Rescue Agency head Deden Ridwansyah said the agency deployed teams and arrived at the location at around 11 p.m. to help with evacuation efforts alongside local officials.

"The average water depth is around 1 meter but it's already decreasing to less than 30 centimeters," he said, adding that, in some areas, the floodwater was 2 meters deep.

Photos and videos show cars almost entirely submerged, with only their roofs visible.

RW 07 saw the worst flooding, while Kamasan, Bugel, Perum Jati and Cipeundeuy villages were also affected.

"Around 4,000 people were evacuated to village office halls," said Deden, adding that a total of 2,400 families were affected by the flood.

The agency concluded its evacuation operation at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday and was assessing the damage, he said.

Access to the main roads connecting Kertasari district to the northern part of Ciparay district and southern part of Pengalengan district was cut off as a result of the flood.

Floodwater also inundated Jl. Raya Kertasari, Kertasari district's main road.

Kertasari district chief Dadang Hermawan said water and mud frequently flowed through Jl. Pasir Munding, located in the same district, during the rainy season.

He said the area was prone to flooding because locals farmed on steep terrain without first implementing land terracing techniques.

More about
INDONESIA Floods Natural Disasters

TRENDING

Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Miss Universe pageant host Steve Harvey announces wrong winner again as Malaysia wins Best National Costume
Miss Universe pageant host announces wrong winner again as Malaysia wins Best National Costume
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Boy or girl? Jordan Chan and Cherrie Ying expecting baby No. 2
Boy or girl? Jordan Chan and Cherrie Ying expecting baby No. 2
Maid dies in hit-and-run after car slams into walkway at Farrer Road
Maid dies in hit-and-run after car slams into walkway at Farrer Road
Malaysian students&#039; beautiful mistake attracts Fifa&#039;s attention
Malaysian students' beautiful mistake attracts Fifa's attention
Couple nabbed over airsoft gun on East Coast Park Service Road
Couple nabbed over airsoft gun on East Coast Park Service Road
Man sits on PMD in train at Kallang MRT Station
Man sits on PMD in train at Kallang MRT Station
&#039;Sesame Street&#039; puppeteer Caroll Spinney - aka Big Bird - dies at 85
'Sesame Street' puppeteer Caroll Spinney - aka Big Bird - dies at 85
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week
Anwar: I&#039;m still open to conciliation
Anwar: I'm still open to conciliation
Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the Causeway
Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the Causeway

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019
This Singapore therapy dog fulfilled a patient&#039;s last wish and is a &#039;miracle worker&#039; to some
This Singapore therapy dog fulfilled a patient's last wish and is a 'miracle worker' to some
Hotel requests: What is the most outrageous thing you can ask for?
Hotel requests: What is the most outrageous thing you can ask for?
The cheapest parking rates in Orchard Road for cars (2020 edition)
The cheapest parking rates in Orchard Road for cars (2020 edition)

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn&#039;t miss being an idol
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn't miss being an idol
Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room

SERVICES