Casino tycoon Stanley Ho in good shape and resting in Hong Kong hospital, wife says, dismissing news of billionaire being seriously ill

Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun, 97, is in good shape and resting in a private Hong Kong hospital, his wife and daughter have said, rejecting reports suggesting the billionaire might be seriously ill.

Ho's third wife Ina Chan Un Chan, and daughter Laurinda Ho Chiu-lin, met the press outside the Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital in Happy Valley on Saturday amid news that he may be experiencing organ failure.

They stressed Ho was just resting in hospital and was not under intensive care.

"He is in good shape. I don't know why there were such rumours," Chan said, adding that her husband could eat with and talk to family members.

Stanley Ho's third wife, Ina Chan (left) and daughter Laurinda Ho at the Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital in Happy Valley.Photo: South China Morning Post/Dickson Lee

She said Ho's Lunar New Year wish was that his children remain obedient.

"Touch wood! There are such rumours in the new year," the younger Ho said, adding that the reports had affected the family's mood.

Stanley Ho, popularly known as the "King of Gambling", has been the patriarch of Asia's largest casino empire for four decades, and is an instrumental figure in propelling Macau into the world's gambling hub.

On Friday, media reports emerged that Ho's health had worsened and doctors had asked family members not to leave the hospital, citing sources.

Ho is known for his philanthropy, with 12 museums, hospitals, sports centres and educational institutions in Hong Kong and Macau carrying his name. His donations included HK$39 million (US$5 million) given to the University of Oxford's Pembroke College to boost Chinese history studies.

He also bid HK$2.57 million for the largest white truffle found in half a century, at a charity auction in 2007.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.