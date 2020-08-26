Cat in Thailand turns into Pikachu after turmeric treatment

TAIPEI — A Thai cat-lover accidentally turned her beloved pet yellow after she tried to cure its fungal infection with turmeric.

The photos published on her Facebook show the poor kitten which now bears a striking resemblance to the Japanese anime character 'Pikachu.'

PHOTO: Twitter/DakucingKu

According to local reports, Thammapa Supamas, the cat owner, claimed that she first noticed that her snow-white cat had a fungal infection so she took a more traditional approach to cure the animal by applying turmeric to its entire body.

PHOTO: Facebook/mycatYellow and Twitter/DakucingKu

Though turmeric contains 'Curcumin' which has antioxidant, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties, direct contact turned the animal’s fur yellow-ish.

PHOTO: Twitter/DakucingKu

The cat’s new look has earned the love of netizens, with many drawing comparisons between the poor animal and Pikachu, leading to numerous attempts to transform the cat into a live-version of the Japanese anime.

PHOTO: Facebook/mycatYellowPHOTO: Facebook/mycatYellow