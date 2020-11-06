'Catch me if you can,' Thai thief taunts victim

In an incident reminiscent of the Hollywood thriller Catch Me If You Can, a man made off with a handbag in Nakhon Ratchasima and then called back to say nobody could catch him.

Reporters visited the resort in Sikhiu district where the incident took on Friday.

The resort owner, Pranom Jiamsranoi, 63, said the thief was recorded on CCTV entering her office at about 5am on Wednesday and making off with her handbag, which contained Bt800 (S$35) in cash and cards. She had left the office unlocked.

Her bag and cards were found abandoned nearby and the thief called the resort in the afternoon.

“The man said I’m not afraid and you can’t catch me,” Pranom said, adding that she asked the man to return her money.

The resort owner later filed a police complaint.