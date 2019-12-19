Cathay Pacific staff leaving in new round of employee exits at airline hit by Hong Kong protests

At least three senior employees are to leave Cathay Pacific amid a fresh round of staff departures at the struggling airline, the Post has learned.

Two general managers and the head of a business support unit were understood to have resigned, as industry analysts warned job cuts were inevitable at the carrier, which has been hit hard by the protests in Hong Kong.

But insiders on Tuesday sought to play down the suggestion the exits were the start of a wider reshuffle of the carrier's 27,000-strong workforce.

It is understood the airline's highly rated general manager of digital transformation Leslie Lu - whose team is central to the airline delivering efficiencies and cost savings - is leaving to pursue interests outside the company.

Other changes include the departure of corporate affairs general manager Patrick Yu, as well as the head of one of its customer service teams, according to multiple sources.

Two management trainees are also leaving. The general manager role is one rank down from the level of director, who form the company's top management team.

Cathay Pacific declined to comment on personnel matters.

Hong Kong's largest airline said last month it would double down on cost discipline caused by financial pressures from more than six months of anti-government protests in the city.

The impact has also hit future bookings, which are sharply down, causing the company to revise its budgets for 2020.

CEO Augustus Tang Kin-wing said in late November that cost control measures would be brought in, under the backdrop of two profit warnings, that were "proportionate to the challenges we face".