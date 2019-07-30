CCTV recording shows woman abandoning baby in North Jakarta

PHOTO: Unsplash
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Residents in the Teluk Gong area of Penjaringan, North Jakarta were surprised to find an abandoned baby boy in front of a house on Jl. Y on Monday.

Footage recovered from a CCTV camera on a neighbouring house later showed a short-haired woman wearing a blue shirt and pink trousers put the baby on the ground in front of the house.

She was seen carrying the baby with a cloth sling. After checking around her, she slowly put down the baby in front of the house and immediately fled the scene.

A resident named Sihab Mahajaya, 22, said a passerby first noticed something suspicious lying on the ground at about 10am. Upon checking, Sihab and some other residents were shocked to find it was a baby boy, who was wearing yellow clothes and a blue hat.

"We then realised that it was a baby. The baby was lying on his chest. He was not crying," Sihab said as quoted by wartakota.tribunnews.com on Monday.

"This is a quiet alley. It happened when everyone was working," he added.

Sihab said that after being found, the baby was rushed to the Penjaringan community health centre. Some residents also filed a report to the Penjaringan Police, who followed up with an investigation.

ALSO READ: Woman finds dead baby girl among trash at Sabah apartment

More about

baby INDONESIA
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

&#039;Your supper, bro&#039;: Customer&#039;s message warms GrabFood rider&#039;s heart
'Your supper, bro': Customer's message warms GrabFood rider's heart
Body of man found floating in Singapore River
Body of man found floating in Singapore River
Rambutan cameos in Netflix sci-fi series - as alien fruit
Rambutan called 'disgusting' on American show
Mediacorp, creative agency apologise for &#039;brownface&#039; E-Pay ad, then seem to defend it
Mediacorp, creative agency apologise for 'brownface' E-Pay ad, then seem to defend it
Chinese woman using six seats on train sparks debate
Chinese woman using six seats on train sparks debate
Indian family caught stealing from Bali hotel, sparks outcry
Indian family caught stealing from Bali hotel, sparks outcry
Japan&#039;s largest conveyor belt sushi chain Sushiro opening on Aug 19, but it&#039;s not as cheap as you&#039;d think
Japan's largest conveyor belt sushi chain Sushiro opening on Aug 19, but it's not as cheap as you'd think
65-year-old resident reveals why she cleans entire HDB block every week
65-year-old resident reveals why she cleans entire HDB block every week
Girl in China does 1,000 squats to compete with friend, ends up in ICU
Girl in China does 1,000 squats to compete with friend, ends up in ICU
Malaysian minister Azmin calls on Mahathir to not make way for Anwar
Malaysian minister Azmin calls on Mahathir to not make way for Anwar
Causeway traffic frozen after car catches fire
Causeway traffic frozen after car catches fire
Video of errant e-scooter riders in Woodlands goes viral
Video of errant e-scooter riders in Woodlands goes viral

LIFESTYLE

10 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
10 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
Old Chang Kee Mao Shan Wang Durian Puffs, 1-for-1 Xing Fu Tang brown sugar bubble milk &amp; more deals this week
Old Chang Kee Mao Shan Wang Durian Puffs, 1-for-1 Xing Fu Tang brown sugar bubble milk & more deals this week
5 hacks to rack up miles on business travel
5 hacks to rack up miles on business travel
9 tips to create wellness in the home
9 tips to create wellness in the home

Home Works

9 tips to create wellness in the home
9 tips to create wellness in the home
7 unexpected colour palettes that work
7 unexpected colour palettes that work
Bathroom colour schemes you&#039;ll love
Bathroom colour schemes you'll love
Floating vanity design ideas
Floating vanity design ideas

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

S.H.E&#039;s Selina makes peace with ex-husband on psychologist&#039;s advice
S.H.E's Selina makes peace with ex-husband on psychologist's advice
6-year-old YouTube star buys $11m building in Seoul
6-year-old YouTube star buys $11m building in Seoul
Woman lost nearly 3 litres of blood after waterslide tore her uterus
Woman lost nearly 3 litres of blood after waterslide tore her uterus
Malaysian woman finds a second wife for her husband during pregnancy
Malaysian woman finds a second wife for her husband during pregnancy

SERVICES