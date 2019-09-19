Ceiling tiles fall at Bangkok's CentralPlaza WestGate mall

PHOTO: screengrab from Facebook/Ws Ampper
The Nation/Asia News Network

CentralPlaza WestGate shopping mall announced that it would remain open on Thursday despite suffering a deluge of rainwater, which occurred when two large ceiling files crashed to the floor.

The management of the shopping mall was quick to issue a public apology after a Facebook user, whose account name is Ws Ampper, posted two short video clips showing the tiles falling on Wednesday night.

In the main clip, two ceiling tiles can be seen tumbling down and falling on the roof of a booth on the ground floor causing a shopper to quickly move back. Rainwater then gushed in.

By Thursday morning, the clip had been viewed over 540,000 times, shared more than 6,200 times and received more than 7,300 comments.

The management of mall said in a press statement that the accident happened following hours of torrential rain in Nonthaburi's Muang district and issued an apology for the damage caused by the bad weather.

The statement said officials of the mall managed to clear the spot within 30 minutes and the situation has now returned to normal. It said no one was injured in the incident and only a small number of goods were damaged.

The statement added that the mall took an immediate action by having its engineers check the area and fix it immediately to prevent similar incidents in the future.

