Central Java braces for deadly hornet attacks

PHOTO: Pixabay
Suherdjoko
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo has ordered all regents to conduct a regular patrol to locate and terminate the nests of Vespa affinis, deadly hornets locally known as tawon endhas.

The hornets are notorious for their aggressive behaviour and powerful sting, which can cause a life-threatening allergic reaction. Their stings have claimed the lives of 10 people in Klaten since 2016 and nine people in Pemalang since last year.

"I have asked the regents to conduct patrols to find the hornets and to check the situation," the governor said in Semarang on Wednesday.

The Klaten regency administration has recorded 667 hornet stings in the last three years. Sukoharjo residents have destroyed 400 hornet nests this year.

Every day, the Boyolali disaster mitigation agency receives two to three calls from residents seeking help destroying the nests.

Similar attacks have also occurred in other regencies, such as Kudus.

Ganjar said that if the local authorities could not handle the attacks, the Central Java administration would deploy a special team to assist them.

"We need to move quickly. I have called a number of agencies. They expressed their readiness to help, but so far we have not received any requests for help," he said.

Ganjar asked the regents to declare a state of emergency if they started to lose ground in the "war against the hornets". The emergency status would allow provincial-level agencies and researchers to support the regencies.

Researchers from Gadjah Mada University, Yogyakarta, have expressed their willingness to study the hornet attacks in Klaten, the governor said.

Ganjar hoped that the researchers could determine the cause of the attacks, whether they were a result of habitat encroachment or other factors.

"The researchers can also find ways or tools to protect people from hornet attacks," he said.

It has been suggested that the hornet attacks in Klaten are due to its environment. Many residential areas in Klaten are surrounded by agricultural fields.

The hornets get food from the fields and they build nests within residents' houses to protect themselves from weather and predators, like the crested honey buzzard.

More about
Insects INDONESIA

TRENDING

Man riding PMD on road &#039;punches&#039; BMW: &#039;Stay in your place, don&#039;t need to educate me&#039;
Man riding PMD on road 'punches' BMW: 'Stay in your place, don't need to educate me'
Veteran local actor-director Huang Yiliang charged with assault and affray
Veteran local actor-director Huang Yiliang charged with assault and affray
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Fun and free activities in Singapore for families to check out this weekend
Cartoon roadshows in Singapore malls to thrill your kids this weekend
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they&#039;re not flying
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they're not flying
This Singapore kitty with 12,000 followers eats to live, and lives to play
This Singapore kitty with 12,000 followers eats to live, and lives to play
Sammi Cheng hospitalised after 2 weeks of extreme pain
Sammi Cheng hospitalised after 2 weeks of extreme pain
Nets ATM cards can now be used at over 7,400 spots in Malaysia
Nets ATM cards can now be used at over 7,400 spots in Malaysia
Can you quit right after getting your bonus? Will the company ask for the money back?
Can you quit right after getting your bonus? Will the company ask for the money back?
Burning Sun scandal: K-pop singers Jung Joon-young jailed 6 years, Choi Jong-hoon 5 years
Burning Sun scandal: K-pop singers Jung Joon-young jailed 6 years, Choi Jong-hoon 5 years
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung&#039;s manhood
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung's manhood

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Christmas carnivals along Orchard: What to look out for at The Great Christmas Village 2019
3 Christmas villages along Orchard Road: Here's what to look out for
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park &amp; other activities
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park & other activities
Nov 2019 BTO: Tampines GreenSpring Unit Analysis
Nov 2019 BTO: Tampines GreenSpring Unit Analysis
&#039;I got married at 50... and it&#039;s the best decision I ever made&#039;
'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'

Home Works

Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'
&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
Malaysia coach accident: Bus company refutes allegations that driver was sleep-deprived
&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief

SERVICES