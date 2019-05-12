Central Java governor says porn ok for married men

Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo waves to the crowd.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

In a candid podcast, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo said he liked watching porn and that there was nothing wrong with it.

"If I watch porn, what is wrong with that? I like it. I am an adult. I have a wife," he said during an interview with YouTube personality Deddy Corbuzier published on Wednesday.

The politician from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) said it would be wrong, however, if he shared pornographic videos.

"What is not allowed is to share [the videos] because sharers can be charged under the Electronic Information and Transactions Law (UU ITE)," he said.

Watching porn is still generally frowned upon in Indonesia and the government has made it difficult for citizens to access pornographic content.

The Ministry of Communication has banned pornographic websites.

It has also banned websites not principally concerned with erotic material, such as Tumblr and Vimeo, due to the presence of erotica on the platforms.

Many Indonesian officials have been publicly shamed for watching porn.

One of them is Arifinto, a Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) member in the House of Representatives who was caught watching porn during a plenary meeting.

At that time, his party was pushing for an antipornography law. His actions were considered a show of hypocrisy by his critics.

More about
INDONESIA politicians pornography

