'Change was needed': Indonesian-Chinese revive original surnames

Indonesians have a saying that a name is akin to a prayer. So when parents give their child a name, it goes without saying that a certain wish for his or her future is inherent within. This belief has produced some distinctive name-giving traditions rooted in the country’s history and diverse cultures. Since there are some 1,300 ethnic groups in Indonesia, the results are as varied as they are unique.

For a minority ethnic group like the Indonesian Chinese, who make up less than two per cent of Indonesia’s population, its history of name-giving has been both colourful and contentious. Although Chinese people settled in the Indonesian archipelago as far back as the 16th century, the majority arrived as economic migrants in the early 20th century.

Most of these new arrivals remained either Chinese or dual citizens right up to 1955, when China signed a treaty with Indonesia to resolve the issue of dual nationality. The treaty forced Indonesian Chinese to choose between Indonesian and Chinese citizenships. Most selected the former.

But naturalisation did not stop Indonesian Chinese from experiencing the stigma of being seen as foreign. In 1967, in an attempt at “assimilation”, the Indonesian government issued a decree compelling all Indonesians of Chinese ancestry to abandon their Chinese names in favour of Indonesian ones. It was followed by a ban on the public use of Mandarin and expression of Chinese culture.

For Surabaya-born Hwely Ongkowijoyo, 44, the 1967 regulation led his grandparents to convert his family name, Wang or Ong in Hokkien, to Ongkowijoyo. The new Indonesian-ised family name remained in use for two generations until 2013, when Ongkowijoyo decided to revive the original family name by legally naming his newborn daughter Vivian Wang.

“For two generations, our family had used the name Ongkowijoyo and we felt that change was needed to move with the times. Ongkowijoyo sounded like [it was] from another era,” Linda Trisnawati, 45, Ongkowijoyo’s wife, said.

Trisnawati said that for her generation and that of her parents, the use of Chinese names had been out of the question.

“No Indonesian court or government agency would have allowed us to use our Chinese names. We would have been accused of not being patriots.”

The lifting of the ban in 2000 under President Abdurrahman Wahid heralded a new era for many Indonesian Chinese, although most remained cautious.

“When my son Alexander was born in 2004, we still registered him as an Ongkowijoyo. We knew that the ban was no longer in place but we wanted to wait and see if it held up. In 2013, we eventually plucked up the courage to revert to Wang,” Trisnawati explained.

This writer’s family had a similar experience. His late mother, who legally went by the name of Christin Sutandio, had initially chosen “Grace” to replace her Chinese name, Kim Nio, in 1968.

But government officials vetoed the name Grace because it was too foreign-sounding. In the end, she had to settle for Christin, minus the “e” as the English spelling was also deemed too foreign. Sutandio had been agreed upon by her family as the Indonesian-ised version of the surname “Tan” or “Chen”.

This writer’s father also went through the same process, becoming an Indonesian citizen in 1962 and changing his name from Ong Seng Hok to Gatot Wibowo Onggosanusi. Being an avid reader of Javanese “wayang” legends, which had derived from Vedic sagas, he chose the name “Gatot” after a character from Mahabharata, Gathotkacha (Gatotkaca in Javanese), son of the Pandava Bhimasena.

But the forcible nature of the en masse name change led to some confusion, such as in the case of badminton legend Liem Swie King, the three-time-All England-and Thomas-Cup champion in the 1970s and 80s. Not exempt from the 1967 decree, King chose the new name “Guntur” (Lightning).

Afterwards, at a tournament, the name Guntur had to be called repeatedly before King entered the arena because he had himself forgotten his new name. Oddly enough, his old name had become such a household name in Indonesia that the press continued to refer to him as Liem Swie King instead of Guntur.

Name-giving has also undergone transformations for Indonesia’s largest ethnic group, the Javanese, who make up 40.1 per cent of the country’s population. Older generation Javanese parents, right up to the second half of the 20th century, normally gave their children single names. The concept of using a family name was unfamiliar to most Javanese then.

Both the first and second presidents of Indonesia, Sukarno and Suharto, had no last name. Another practice from this era which is rarely prevalent today is for parents to change the name of their offspring as they get older.

Old Javanese customs prescribed a change of name for sickly children because it was believed that the original name was ill-suited, hence the resulting ill-health.

Sukarno, for instance, was given the name Kusno when he was born. As he was often sickly, at the age of 11, his name was changed to Karna – usually written as Karno then – after the Mahabharata hero Karna, son of the sun god Surya and Princess Kunti. Sukarno’s mother, Sukemi, was a fan of the character. The affix “su”, meaning benign, was commonly added to many Javanese names in this period.

The adoption of second or even third names was also commonly practised in other parts of Asia. The founder of modern China, Dr Sun Yat Sen, for instance, was known by several names. When he was born, he was given the name Deming. He acquired the name Yat Sen when he was a student in Hong Kong.

During Indonesia’s Dutch colonial period between the 17th and 20th century, new names derived from both Dutch and Malay were adopted eagerly by the populace due to their novelty value. In the 1920s, for example, many children were named “Kantoor”, which means “office” in the Dutch language. Indonesian natives who had converted to Christianity such as those in Manado and East Nusa Tenggara also preferred Dutch Christian names.

Historian Adrian Vickers, author of A History of Modern Indonesia, told This Week In Asia that new words in the Malay language, which was used as the lingua franca instead of Dutch, became names as well.

He gave the example of how Balinese in the 19th century started using new words and terms associated with events and celebrities as children’s names.

“In the early 20th century, the King of Klungkung called his two children Cokorda Karcis (Ticket) and Cokorda Beras (Rice) after the royal household had been exposed to these Malay words for the first time.”

Exposure to American culture from the 1970s onwards saw many Javanese adopt surnames for the first time. American-ised nicknames also became popular, such as in the case of Indonesian tycoon widely known as Bob Sadino, whose real name was Bambang Mustari Sadino or the late Ali Alatas, foreign minister for 11 years, who was popularly called Alex.

Novelty value in names could also be inspired by religion in Indonesia. As a stronger Islamic identity began to manifest itself among Indonesian Muslims during the 1990s, more opted for Arabic names and their variants to give their children.

Askuri, who carried out research for his Inter-Religious Studies doctorate at the University of Gadjah Mada, Yogyakarta in 2018 said there had been a correlation between increasing religiosity among Muslims and the prevalence of Arabic-sounding names given to children born in the last 30 years.

“In the past, parents would ask the local cleric to name their children. But with growing literacy and internet technology, parents have been able to consult diverse sources of inspiration for new names.”

These days, the tug of war between Western and Islamic influences continues to compete for Indonesian preferences in names, although other niche influences like K-pop sometimes prevail. In 2020, according to one Indonesian website, some of the most popular baby boy names as chosen by Indonesian parents included: Abbiya, Cayetano, Daffin and Keenan. In the same year, popular baby girl names topping the charts were: Clarissa, Chalondra, Arabelle, Anulika and Aileen.

Covid-19 has also inspired parents to come up with pandemic-theme names for their newborn. In March 2020, a photo of a baby boy named Vairus Abdul Covid went viral on Indonesian social media. In the same month, reports surfaced of a baby girl being given the name Siva Korona.

Indonesian names can also be so unique that they border on the outlandish. Local media reported in April 2021 that a civil servant in Brebes, Central Java, had named his son Dinas Komunikasi Informatika Statistik (Statistical Information Communication Office) after the department where he worked. More bizarre still, a man in his 40s from Banyuwangi, East Java, was named Tuhan (God) by his parents, though he confessed he had no problem with the name.

But unique foreign names can be tricky, especially those which do not roll off the tongue for most Indonesians. A common English name like Matthew is usually pronounced as “Mati-U” by most Indonesians, with Mati meaning “dead” in Indonesian. If a name is indeed a prayer, then this one may be something prudent parents will want to avoid.

