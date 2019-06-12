Chao Phraya river all lit up

The Department of Rural Roads has set up decorative lights on 13 bridges along the Chao Phraya River to celebrate the birthday of His Majesty the late King Rama IX and National Father's Day, as well as the Royal Barge Procession Ceremony 2019, which is part of the Royal Coronation of His Majesty King Rama X.

Rama 3, Rama 4, Rama 5, Rama 7, Maha Chetsadabodinthranuson, Somdet Phra Pinklao, Phra Phutthayotfa, Phra Pokklao, Somdet Phrachao Taksin Maharat, Krung Thon, Krung Thep, Bhumibol 1, and Bhumibol 2 bridges will be all lit up nightly through December 14 from 6 to 10pm and until midnight today and on December 12.

The lights show the beauty of Chao Phraya River and are part of the current push to promote tourism.