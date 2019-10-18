Chaos again in Hong Kong legislature as Carrie Lam is heckled by lawmakers

Only three lawmakers managed to question Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on her policy address on Thursday as she faced a barrage of insults from politicians in the city's legislature for the second consecutive day.

The day after the city's chief executive was forced to abandon her policy speech in the Legislative Council, she was repeatedly cut off by pro-democracy politicians, at least 10 of whom were thrown out the chamber for disorderly behaviour.

It led to repeated delays to the sitting, with the Legco president having to pause proceedings.

Just three pro-establishment lawmakers got to quiz Lam on the government's main platform for policy announcements during the 1½-hour session.

On Wednesday, Lam became the first chief executive to release her policy address by way of pre-recorded video after pan-democrats twice disrupted her presentation, leading legislature president Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen to adjourn the meeting.

The chief executive returned to Legco on Thursday morning for a question and answer session, but was barracked by her political opponents from the outset.

"Yesterday I already delivered the policy address to Legco," Lam said, before she was cut off by pan-democratic lawmakers.

Council Front lawmaker Eddie Chu Hoi-dick was the first to be ejected from the chamber for shouting.

Lawmaker Gary Fan was one of the protesters to disrupt proceedings inside the city’s legislature. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

People Power lawmaker Raymond Chan Chi-chuen was also kicked out after he chanted: "Hong Kong Hitler! No one will call you Carrie any more! Blood all over your hands!"